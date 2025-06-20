Watch Now
Travelers Championship now a 'world-class event'
Travelers EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette has met with players since 2007 to ensure that they're putting on a "world-class event" and the tournament is now finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Up Next
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
After beginning the Travelers Championship with an 8-under 62, Scottie Scheffler says his swing is feeling better than it did at Oakmont and talks about why he finds TPC River Highlands to be a good test.
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
Jordan Spieth tried to fight through the first round of the Travelers Championship but withdrew in the middle of the tournament for the first time in his career.
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
The Travelers Championship kicks off at TPC River Highlands this week, and the 15th hole could see golfers having difficulty keeping the ball on the green.
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
J.J. Spaun joins the set on Live From the U.S. Open to talk about his "all mental" reset after Sunday's delay, how his playoff at The Players gave him belief, his best shots of the final round and his long journey here.
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun's walk-off short
Johnson Wagner gave it a decent run, but he left disappointed after leaving J.J. Spaun's U.S. Open walk-off putt short on the 18th green -- before sharing his belief that Spaun is now a "lock" for the Ryder Cup.
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
'Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun's win
Todd Lewis checks in with J.J. Spaun's coaches and his emotional father as they reflect on the journey to "validating" and "magic" U.S. Open glory.
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
Check out the most exciting moments from the final round of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, highlighted by champion J.J. Spaun.
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
Whether Sam Burns deserved free relief on Oakmont's 15th hole on Sunday or not, Live From the U.S. Open says he deserves lots of praise for his handling of the ruling.
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I'd get one
Watch J.J. Spaun's full press conference after winning an electric U.S. Open. He reflects on his winning putt, his resilience, celebrating with his daughters on Father's Day (after a 3 a.m. CVS run) and more.