Watch Now
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun's U.S. Open win
Watch the 71st hole which flipped the U.S. Open on its head for eventual winner J.J. Spaun, starting with the drive of a lifetime that set up a two-putt birdie to take the outright lead at Oakmont Country Club.
Up Next
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
Sam Burns, the final player under par at the 2025 U.S. Open, cards a costly double-bogey on the 11th hole to return to even par at Oakmont.
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
J.J. Spaun did everything right on this approach at hole 2 on U.S. Open Sunday. The flagstick didn't care.
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania native Michael Keaton dives into the history of Pittsburgh and the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, sharing how the city helped build America and why the tournament is the most difficult challenge in golf.
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
McGinley on cold presser: Rory 'better than that'
Rory McIlroy addresses media Saturday at Oakmont, before Live From expresses their disappointment in his new short, cold approach to the media, with Paul McGinley saying something seems "not right" with the slam winner.
Scott on the prowl for another major win
Scott on the prowl for another major win
Adam Scott proved his mettle on moving day at the U.S. Open, setting himself up in the final group on Sunday at Oakmont.
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
Check out the most exciting moments from Round 3 of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, including Sam Burns staying hot and Adam Scott channeling his best golf.
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
Don't overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
J.J. Spaun might not be the flashiest player, but his "fairways and greens" formula works perfectly at Oakmont. His clean and steady swing has Live From the U.S. Open bullish on his chances on Sunday.
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Saturday's top shots from Oakmont's par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the third round of the 125th U.S. Open.
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
'Immensely talented' Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
Live From the U.S. Open breaks down the state of Viktor Hovland's game, including his elite iron play, improved chipping and inconsistent driver, with the 27-year-old three shots back of the lead entering Sunday.
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
Backed by 'Banks of Loch Lomond,' Wagner takes 17
Inspired by "Banks of Loch Lomond," Johnson Wagner tries to recreate Viktor Hovland's miraculous recovery, Sam Burns' beautiful chip and Adam Scott's bunker shot on 17 from U.S. Open Saturday. Which one went the best?