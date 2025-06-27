 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors
2025 NBA Draft: Deni Avdija, Thomas Sorber among the fantasy winners
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Joey Logano earns $1 million bonus through new NASCAR program
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Roy set Rocket Classic record with matching 62s in Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250626.jpg
Coffey nets second goal for USWNT against Ireland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Patterson puts USWNT ahead against Ireland

June 26, 2025 09:34 PM
USWNT defender Avery Patterson puts her head on Rose Lavelle's pass to put the Stars and Stripes ahead 1-0 against Ireland at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
01:40
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
01:08
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250626.jpg
01:09
Coffey nets second goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrnd1_250626.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_smx_insiderintvdrg_250626.jpg
05:18
Dr. Gubernick is a ‘body mechanic’ for the riders
nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626(2).jpg
03:30
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick
nbc_smx_jettlawrence_250626.jpg
04:49
Lawrence one win away from tying Stanton, Stewart
nbc_smx_insider30board_250626.jpg
19:44
Speed will be key in sand at Southwick Motocross
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
nbc_pftpm_tbextensions_250626.jpg
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
nbc_pftpm_bengalslatest_250626.jpg
01:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
nbc_pftpm_clevelandlatest_250626.jpg
02:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
nbc_dps_nbadraftrecap_250626.jpg
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_250626.jpg
15:24
Analyzing Rodgers’ complicated legacy