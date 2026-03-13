2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks

The flurry of NFL free agency moves is nearly over, with some cash-poor teams doing what they could with limited cap space and other teams with plenty of cap room spending extravagantly on players that might — or might not — improve their 2026 prospects.

Below are my free agency grades for every AFC team. I based these grades on individual team needs and whether the teams reached on signings or secured good value in their various free agency moves. Please remember at all times that I do not hate your favorite team. I am and have always been NFL agnostic.

RELATED: Check out Kyle Dvorchak’s NFC Free Agent Grades here.

Baltimore Ravens: B

EDGE Trey Hendrickson: 4 years, $112 million

OG John Simpson: 3 years, $30 million

S Jaylinn Hawkins: 2 years, $10 million

TE Durham Smythe: Terms not disclosed

QB Tyler Huntley: 2 years, $11 million

CB Chidobe Awuzie: 1 year, $5 million guaranteed

WR Dayton Wade: Terms not disclosed

Getting tricky with the Maxx Crosby business, the Ravens landed Hendrickson to bolster a defensive line that last year had a middle-of-the-road 22 percent pressure rate. Hendrickson had 35 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss from 2023 to 2024, before his injury-marred 2025 campaign.

The Ravens appear to have replaced Isaiah Likely with Durham Smythe, who has precisely 13 receptions over his past two seasons. That seems like a downgrade unless the team plans on deploying Smythe strictly as a blocking tight end and leaning on Mark Andrews for pass-catching purposes.

Simpson was middling both as a run blocker and as a pass blocker in 2025. He’ll return to a Baltimore offensive line that sported the NFL’s seventh best pass blocking win rate and the 17th ranked run blocking win rate.

Buffalo Bills: B

WR DJ Moore (in trade with Bears)

EDGE Bradley Chubb: 3 years, $43.5 million

CB Dee Alford: 3 years, up to $21 million

QB Kyle Allen : 2 years, $4.1 million

C Connor McGovern -- 4 years, $52 million

TE Dawson Knox -- 3 years

P Mitch Wishnowsky -- 1 year

OL Ryan Van Demark -- 1 year, $3.25 million (RFA tender)

Though it wasn’t technically a free agency signing, acquiring Moore from Chicago should be a marked boost for Josh Allen and the team’s passing attack. Khalil Shakir is no one’s idea of a No. 1 wideout and the Keon Coleman experiment is all but over after Coleman predictably flamed out as a pro. Moore in 2025 was not fantasy relevant in the run-heavy Bears offense, in part because of his quality of targets. Almost no one saw a lower rate of catchable balls thrown his way. He now gets to play alongside Allen, who over the past two seasons ranks third in catchable ball rate. That, along with his place atop the pass-catching hierarchy, should make Moore a significant upgrade for Buffalo’s offense.

The Fantasy In Bio folks — myself included — are disappointed to see Knox back in the fold. His return all but guarantees Dalton Kincaid, one of the most efficient tight ends of the past two seasons, will remain a part-time player at best. Knox in 2025 was PFF’s sixth best pass-blocking tight end, however. It’s a good move for real football purposes.

Cincinnati Bengals: B-

EDGE Boye Mafe: 3 years, $60 million

S Bryan Cook: 3 years, $42.5 million

OG Dalton Risner: 1 year, up to $5 million

The Bengals signed Mafe from Seattle a year after Mafe was graded by PFF as the league’s 18th best pass rushing EDGE out of 60 qualifying players. Mafe will be a replacement for Trey Hendrickson, who left for the Ravens, and should provide a needed boost for a Bengals defensive line that in 2025 ranked dead last in pass rush win rate.

Cleveland Browns: C-

OG Zion Johnson: 3 years, $49.5 million

C Elgton Jenkins: 2 years, $24 million

LB Quincy Williams: 2 years, up to $17 million

TE Jack Stoll: 1 year

OG/OT Tytus Howard (via Browns)

S Ronnie Hickman: 1 year, $3.5 million (right-of-first-refusal tender)

OG Teven Jenkins: Terms not disclosed

The Browns, under new head coach Todd Monken, were intent on improving an offensive line that last season ranked 25th in run blocking win rate and 20th in pass blocking win rate. The results were a bit uneven. PFF last year ranked Zion Johnson as a bottom-half run blocker and pass blocker, while Tytus Howard received the 11th lowest pass blocking PFF grade in the NFL last season as a member of the Texans. Howard allowed 14 quarterback hurries and 18 pressures over seven games. It’s not the best profile.

Elgton Jenkins, meanwhile, was graded as a top-25 pass blocker among 200 qualifying offensive linemen. Entering his eighth NFL season, Jenkins, 31, should have some positional flexibility for a Cleveland offensive line that might need it.

Denver Broncos: C+

RB J.K. Dobbins -- 2 years, $20 million ($8M guaranteed)

LB Justin Strnad -- 3 years, $18 million

TE Adam Trautman -- 3 years, $17 million

LB Alex Singleton -- 2 years, $15.5 million ($11M guaranteed)

QB Sam Ehlinger -- 1 year, $2 million

FB Adam Prentice -- 1 year

The Broncos, under new offensive coordinator Davis Webb, will continue with a relatively low-octane rushing attack with the re-signing of Dobbins, who last season functioned as the Broncos’ clear lead back before a foot injury ended his season in Week 10.

Dobbins before the injury had logged 153 rushes to just 50 carries for rookie RJ Harvey. Dobbins had a far higher explosive run rate than Harvey and functioned as Denver’s primary inside-the-ten back. Dobbins was, in short, the more effective rushing option for Sean Payton’s offense in 2025. His 54 percent rushing success rate was miles ahead of Harvey’s 34 percent success rate through ten games. He was not exactly a difference maker, however. It would have made sense for the Broncos to pursue a more explosive back in free agency, someone like Ken Walker or Keaton Mitchell.

Houston Texans: B

S Reed Blankenship -- 3 years, $24.75 million

OL Braden Smith -- 2 years, $20 million

DL Logan Hall -- 2 years, $7 million

EDGE Dominique Robinson -- 1 year, up to $4 million

LB Jake Hummel -- 2 years

TE Foster Moreau -- Terms not disclosed

RB David Montgomery (via Lions)

P Kai Kroeger

EDGE Danielle Hunter -- 1-year, $40.1 million extension

OG Ed Ingram -- 3 years, $37.5 million

K Ka’imi Fairbairn -- 2-year, $13 million extension

TE Dalton Schultz -- 1 year, $12.6 million extension

DT Sheldon Rankins -- 2 years, $12 million

OT Trent Brown -- 1 year, up to $7 million extension

DT Naquan Jones -- 1 year, $2 million

S M.J. Stewart -- 1 year

Acquiring David Montgomery from Detroit made a lot of sense for a Houston offense that managed to get along in 2025 without a true lead back. Nick Chubb was a shadow of his formerly elite self and Woody Marks appears to be — at best — a change of pace option. Montgomery, who checks a lot of key efficiency metrics boxes, should allow the Texans to be more balanced on offense a year after they ranked tenth in pass rate over expected. A solid rushing attack should allow the Texans to hide CJ Stroud and his deficiencies exposed in Houston’s playoff drubbing at the hands of the Patriots.

Securing Schultz for another season should give Stroud a reliable check down option. Not only was Schultz second on the team in target rate last season (18 percent); he was also second in first read target share (19 percent) with a bottom-barrel average depth of target (6.3).

Making Fairbairn the league’s highest-paid kicker after he connected on 44 of his 48 field goal tries in 2025. He remains an elite kicker for a Texans team keen on taking the points in the red zone.

Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dissect the Colts signing of Daniel Jones to a 2-year, $88 million contract and the Jets' acquisition of Geno Smith from the Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts: D

WR Alec Pierce -- 4 years, $116 million

QB Daniel Jones -- 2 years, $88 million

EDGE Arden Key -- 2 years, up to $20 million

DL Michael Clemons -- 3 years, $17.5 million

K Blake Grupe -- 1 year, $1.4 million

The Colts get this offseason’s Fell For It Again Award by bringing back Daniel Jones after Jones went down late last season with an Achilles tear. While I doubt Colts fans and football enjoyers will look back fondly on the re-signing of Jones, I’m happy for Jones and endless generations of Jones’ family who will enjoy generational wealth because Danny was exactly the right kind of bad quarterback.

Perhaps, like Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers before him, Jones will be rushed back in time to start Week 1, play miserably, and force Riley Leonard into action (after Leonard was not half bad in the final couple games of Indy’s lost 2025 season). His best case scenario is being fully ready at the end of 2026 or the start of 2027. We have to stop pretending players come back from Achilles explosions good as new. I like Colts head coach Shane Steichen and trust him as a schemer and play caller, but even Steichen can only scam Jones to viability for so long.

Alec Pierce is a fun, productive downfield threat with a knack for high pointing the football and fighting for possession in crowded spaces. That’s good. We like that. The Colts appear ready to shoehorn Pierce into a WR1 role, and I don’t think that’s what he is, or ever will be. Last year’s 17 percent targets per route run and his bottom-10 ESPN open score - measuring a wideout’s ability to create separation - make me skeptical of Pierce as anything more than a WR2 for real football purposes. For fantasy, a bunch of intermediate targets to go along with the deep shots should make Pierce a little less high variance in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. -- 2 years, $10 million

CB Montaric Brown -- 3 years, $33 million

LB Dennis Gardeck -- 2 years

TE Quintin Morris -- 1 year, $3 million

Jacksonville’s free agency haul was good enough for a team without any glaring holes. Signing Rodriguez, sneakily one of the NFL’s most efficient backs last season, is a smart backfield booster after losing Travis Etienne, as expected.

Montaric Brown was PFF’s 14th best cover corner in 2025. He allowed a reception on just 53 percent of targets that went his way. With Brown as a starter, the Jaguars secondary — which gave up the league’s fourth lowest drop back EPA in 2025 — could be frightening in 2026.

Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down Aaron Jones returning to the Minnesota Vikings, what Jacksonville adding Chris Rodriguez Jr. means for Bhayshul Tuten.

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

RB Kenneth Walker III -- 3 years, up to $45 million

TE Travis Kelce -- 1 year, $12 million

S Alohi Gilman -- 3 years, $24.75 million

DT/FB Khyiris Tonga -- 3 years, $21 million

WR Tyquan Thornton -- 2 years, $11 million

Kansas City did what they had to do and added a running back who can create yardage — sometimes a lot of yardage — on his own. It’s something last year’s Chiefs backs could not do, as Patrick Mahomes was somehow the team’s most effective rusher. Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco in 2025 combined for the lowest rate of missed tackles of any backfield in the NFL last season and the fifth lowest rate of yards after contact per carry. It was bad.

The lack of a legit run game hamstrung the entire KC offense, which ended the 2025 season with an EPA per play outside the top ten (in case you’re mad at me and demanding to know where the Chiefs stood before Mahomes’ knee injury, the answer is ninth, just below the Colts). Walker’s explosiveness should add a much-needed element to a stale KC offense in 2026. Eight percent of Walker’s rushing yards in 2025 came on runs of at least 15 yards; that was the fourth highest rate in the NFL behind De’Von Achane, Keaton Mitchell, and Emario Demercado. Defenses respecting Mahomes and unable to use stacked boxes should create plenty of running lanes for Walker.

Travis Kelce apparently was never considering calling it quits after the Chiefs’ dismal 2025 campaign. And who can blame him? No great pass catcher should go out with XFL quarterbacks throwing him the football. It would have been cosmically unfair. Or maybe totally fair, considering the other aspects of Kelce’s life.

Anyway, he’s very much a reliable check down option for the check down-enjoying Mahomes. Kelce, 36, maintained a healthy 21 percent target per route rate in 2025 and had the sixth most receptions among tight ends, suggesting he’s not totally washed. Only three tight ends had more receiving yards than the wily veteran in 2025.

By nearly every metric Thornton was a far better downfield option than Xavier Worthy in 2025. The Chiefs did well to retain Thornton and should consider playing him over Worthy, who stinks.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

CB Taron Johnson (via Bills)

OC Tyler Linderbaum -- 3 years, $81 million ($60M guaranteed)

EDGE Kwity Paye -- 3 years, $48 million ($32M guaranteed)

LB Quay Walker -- 3 years, $40.5 million ($28M guaranteed)

LB Nakobe Dean -- 3 years, $36 million ($20M guaranteed)

WR Jalen Nailor -- 3 years, $35 million

K Matt Gay -- 1 year, $1.6 million ($1.35M guaranteed, up to $2.25M)

CB Eric Stokes -- 3 years, $30 million

EDGE Malcolm Koonce -- 1 year, $11 million

DT Thomas Booker IV -- Original round tender

OL Jordan Meredith -- Right-of-first-refusal tender

OC Will Putnam -- Exclusive rights tender

EDGE Charles Snowden -- Exclusive rights tender

S Tristin McCollum -- Exclusive rights tender

The Raiders pulling Linderbaum out of the Harbaugh universe was one of the bigger surprises of free agency. The addition of Linderbaum is an outsized development for a Vegas offense line that last year ranked 22nd in both run blocking and pass blocking win rate, often leaving Geno Smith (and other Raiders quarterbacks) with no time to let a play develop. Out of 199 qualifying offensive linemen, Linderbaum in 2025 was graded by Pro Football Focus as the league 121st best pass blocker. He was ranked 19th in run blocking. After being regularly hit behind the line of scrimmage in a miserable rookie season, Ashton Jeanty could have room to run behind a Linderbaum-led Raiders line in 2026. It’ll be a nice little change for the Silver and Black.

Jalen Nailor, meanwhile, turned 444 yards and four touchdowns into $35 million over three years as a starter for the new-look Vegas offense. Nailor made the most of his limited opportunities last season in a Minnesota passing offense dominated by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. His 14 percent broken tackle rate ranked 11th among receivers who saw at least 40 targets. Nailor profiles as a potential big play guy in a Raiders offense in desperate need of such guys.

Walker and Dean could make for a downright respectable Raiders linebacker group, a marked shift from 2025, when Vegas linebackers were regularly burned in coverage and on the ground. Last year no Raiders linebacker had a PFF tackling grade in the top half of the league.

Los Angeles Chargers: B+

OC Tyler Biadasz -- 3 years, $30 million

RB Keaton Mitchell -- 2 years, $9.3 million

TE Charlie Kolar -- 3 years, $24.3 million

OG Cole Strange -- 2 years, $13 million

FB Alec Ingold: 2 years, $7.5 million

DT Teair Tart -- 3 years, up to $37.5 million extension

OL Trey Pipkins -- 2 years, $10 million

LB Del’Shawn Phillips -- 2 years, $7.5 million

EDGE Khalil Mack -- 1 year, $18 million

OT Trevor Penning -- 1 year, $4.5 million

CB Deane Leonard -- 1 year, $1.812 million

RB Kimani Vidal -- Exclusive rights tender

RB Jaret Patterson -- Terms not disclosed

S Kendall Williamson -- Terms not disclosed

Khalil Mack will return for his age-35 season after signing a one-year deal with LA. Mack in 2025 managed 5.5 sacks and six tackles for a loss over 12 games with the Chargers, a far cry from his prime-years production. Mack’s veteran presence and on-field leadership is likely what kept him around for one more season.

The signing of Ingold tells us the Bolts are ready to go all in on a Shanny-style offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Look for the Chargers to be a run-first offense in 2026 after regularly leaning hard on the pass in 2025. That could be good for Keaton Mitchell, a member of the Harbaugh Universe who landed with Jim after four years with John in Baltimore.

The insanely fast and shifty Mitchell was 11th last season in yards after contact per carry. In 2023, before a catastrophic knee injury, he led the NFL in yards after contact per carry. This is nothing new for Mitchell, who, according to Rotoworld’s Zach Krueger, has the ninth highest yards per touch in league history. His production profile coming out of East Carolina largely went under-discussed. In Mitchell’s final college campaign he totaled 179 carries and averaged a hefty 7.8 yards per rush. PFF graded him as the nation’s third best rusher behind Blake Corum and Bijan Robinson. What I’m saying is he might be good. And McDaniel, if his work in Miami is any indication, knows exactly what to do with the fastest guy on the field.

I may have gotten a little worked up on Thursday’s Rotoworld Football Show while bandying about Mitchell’s prospects in LA with RotoPat and Kyle Dvorchak. While I concede his weekly touch total has a hard cap — maybe something around eight or ten — a back as explosive as Mitchell can do a lot with a little. That’s assuming, of course, his oft-injured knees hold up in 2026. Consider me fully intrigued by what McDaniel can do with a player of Mitchell’s skill set.

Miami Dolphins: C

QB Malik Willis: 3 years, $67.5 million

K Zane Gonzalez: 1 year

EDGE Joshua Uche: 1 year

DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.: 1 year

S Zayne Anderson: 1 year

TE Ben Sims: 1 year

CB Alex Austin: 1 year

TE Greg Dulcich: 1 year, $3.25 million

LB Willie Gay Jr.: 1 year

CB Darrell Baker: 1 year

CB AJ Green III: Terms not disclosed

Dolphins head coach Jeff Healy and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, pried from the frozen tundra of Green Bay, are going all in on remaking the Dolphins a tough-nosed, cold-weather team in 2026. So I guess it’s no surprise they outbid everyone else on Malik Willis, who made the spreadsheets hum with Matt LaFleur calling plays for him over the past two seasons.

The South Florida Packers will be led by Willis in 2026 after he led all quarterbacks in EPA per drop back last season over just 58 plays last season. Willis was extraordinarily accurate in 2025, completing 86 percent of his pass attempts, 22 percent over expected. Can the Dolphins recreate this hyper-efficiency? I doubt it. They don’t have any close to the play designing and play calling caliber of LaFleur. Can Willis still be fun for fantasy? Of course. Any mobile QB can be interesting for fantasy purposes.

The Dolphins, like one Rotoworld analyst, liked what they saw from Greg Dulcich near the end of 2025. He’s a big slot receiver who could be interesting if he gets a decent route rate in 2026.

Recovering from the Tua Apocalypse — a salary cap catastrophe as predictable as any in recent memory — might take years for the Dolphins. This year’s free agency signings were fine. There wasn’t much else they could do after blowing up the Tua-Tyreek offense that brought them absolutely nowhere over the past few years.

New England Patriots: A-

WR Romeo Doubs -- 4 years, $68 million (up to $80M)

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker -- 3 years, $42 million (up to $48M)

EDGE Dre’Mont Jones -- 3 years, $39.5 million

FB Reggie Gilliam -- 3 years, up to $12 million ($6M guaranteed)

S Kevin Byard -- 1 year, $9 million

OLB Jesse Luketa -- 1 year

LB KJ Britt -- 1 year

TE Julian Hill -- Terms not disclosed

S Mike Brown -- Terms not disclosed

QB Tommy DeVito -- 2 years, up to $7.4 million

The Patriots have operated as a Smart Team since booting washed Bill Belichick a few years ago and moving on into the modern age of football. The Super Bowl runners up continued being quite smart with this year’s free agency signings and have positioned themselves as a perennial contender under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Bringing in Vera-Tucker could be important for an offensive line that struggled mightily down the stretch to protect Drake Maye in the pocket. The former No. 14 overall pick played at every offensive line position other than center while on his rookie contract with the Jets, though most of his reps have come at the two guard spots. He most recently started all 15 games of his 2024 campaign at right guard. Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season with a torn tricep. He allowed four quarterback hits and four sacks over 15 games with the Jets in 2025.

Romeo Doubs for now looks to be the Stefon Diggs replacement for Maye. Doubs, who can play from the slot or the boundary, is a reliable receiver who was targeted relentlessly in the red zone during his time with the Packers. I wouldn’t be surprised if that continues in New England. Doubs is not a WR1, but he’s closer than you might think. He’s certainly an upgrade over the fading Diggs. I like the Patriots’ chances of repeating as EPA kings in 2026.

Doubs has Top-24 fantasy potential with Patriots Kyle Dvorchak believes Romeo Doubs' combination of route running and intermediate reliability could result in Top-24 fantasy potential with the New England Patriots.

New York Jets: D

EDGE Joseph Ossai -- 3 years, $36 million

LB Demario Davis -- 2 years, $22 million

OG Dylan Parham -- 2 years, $16 million

DT David Onyemata -- 1 year, $10.5 million

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare -- 1 year, $10 million

S Dane Belton -- 1 year, up to $6 million

CB Nahshon Wright -- 1 year, $3.5 million guaranteed

FB Andrew Beck -- 1 year, $1.5 million guaranteed

K Cade York -- 1 year

QB Geno Smith (via Raiders)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via Dolphins) -- 3 years, $40 million

Breece Hall -- Franchise tag

OT Max Mitchell -- 1 year

DT Jowon Briggs -- Exclusive rights tender

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball -- Exclusive rights tender

TE Jelani Woods -- Terms not disclosed

Geno Smith entered the league tainted by the stench of the Jets and he’ll go out the same way. Poor guy. Every spreadsheet nerd’s favorite quarterback deserved better.

I will say this about Geno playing for the Carrol family’s make-work program in Vegas: He was deeply unlucky. He ranked 21st out of 41 QBs in completion rate over expected (better than Mahomes) and was seventh among all quarterbacks in on-target rate (71 percent). Geno constitutes a massive quarterback upgrade for the Jets, but to what end? The move makes precious little sense for the team and the player.

The Jets kept Breece Hall in Jets Jail for another year — unless, of course, they work out a trade in the coming weeks or months. Hall was relatively efficient as a pass catcher and a rusher in 2025 considering the state of the New York offensive line and the bleakest QB situation since Ian Book started for the Saints during the COVID season. They should have gotten what they could for Hall and moved on to yet another total rebuild.

The most brutally mismanaged team in the NFL spent a bunch of free agency cash on aged veterans who used to be good and were seeking one last solid payday from the big, dumb ATM Woody Johnson runs as a hobby. The Jets defense, after allowing the NFL’s third highest EPA per play and sixth highest success rate in 2025, could be even worse in 2026, which will surely be Aaron Glenn’s final season as an NFL head coach.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B-

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via Colts) -- 3 years, $59 million

CB Jamel Dean -- 3 years, $36.5 million

RB Rico Dowdle -- 2 years, $12.25 million

S Darnell Savage -- 1 year

P Cam Johnston -- 1 year

DT Cameron Heyward -- 2 years, $32.25 million

CB Asante Samuel Jr. -- 1 year, $4 million

LB Cole Holcomb -- 2 years, $5 million

DL Esezi Otomewo -- 1 year

OT Jack Driscoll -- 1 year

The Steelers are mostly getting the band back together for 2026. That could include Aaron Rodgers if and when the mercurial elder millennial decides to come back for one more mediocre season before living out the rest of his days in the woods.

Steelers beat writers expect Dowdle, who played for head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas, to function as the lead back this season. That would mean Jaylen Warren would be a change of pace option, and a good one at that. Hardly any back in 2025 was more efficient than Warren as a pass catcher. For real football, a Dowdle-Warren backfield could be one of the league’s best. For fantasy it might stink. So it goes.

Pittman is a willing blocker and a tough guy overall, perfect for Steelers culture, which values tradition over winning. It’s whatever. Pittman will probably be a solid target for Rodgers if Rodgers is under center again for the Steelers. Rodgers in 2025 had the second lowest air yards per attempt, intent on getting the ball out quickly and saving his aged body.

McCarthy’s Steelers should have every chance to have a top half offense and defense in 2026, barring injury.

Tennessee Titans: B

WR Wan’Dale Robinson -- 4 years, $70 million ($38M guaranteed)

DT John Franklin-Myers -- 3 years, $63 million ($42M guaranteed)

CB Alontae Taylor -- 3 years, $60 million ($42M guaranteed)

CB Cor’Dale Flott -- 3 years, $45 million ($32M guaranteed)

TE Daniel Bellinger -- 3 years, $24 million

C Austin Schlottmann -- 2 years, $9 million ($3.5M guaranteed)

DT Jordan Elliott -- 2 years, $8 million (up to $8.5M)

P Tommy Townsend -- 2 years, up to $6 million

OG Cordell Volson -- 1 year, up to $4.215 million ($2.5M guaranteed)

QB Mitchell Trubisky -- 2 years

CB Josh Williams -- 2 years

WR Bryce Oliver -- 1 year (exclusive rights tender)

EDGE Malik Herring -- 1 year

DL Solomon Thomas (via Cowboys)

K Joey Slye -- 1 year

LS Morgan Cox -- 1 year

DL C.J. Ravenell -- Terms not disclosed

G Garrett Dellinger -- Terms not disclosed

The Titans went out and got Wan’Dale Robinson, a proven target commander, for Cam Ward in what will hopefully be a much improved sophomore season. Robinson in New York last season saw a target on nearly 30 percent of his pass routes over the final seven weeks of the season. His ability to win in the short areas and downfield make Robinson a weapon who can be targeted anywhere on the field. While he doesn’t look like a typical WR1, I think he can suffice as one for Tennessee in 2026.

Taylor, Flott, and Franklin-Myers should be big-time upgrades for a Titans defense that last season allowed the league’s fifth highest EPA per play and was regularly picked apart by opposing passing attacks. Incoming head coach Robert Saleh showed in San Francisco last season that he can turn an undermanned defense into a formidable unit.