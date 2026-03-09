 Skip navigation
Raiders add WR Jalen Nailor on three-year deal

  
March 9, 2026

The Raiders have plenty of needs, and they’re using free agency to fill some of them.

Las Vegas has lured receiver Jalen Nailor to town, on a three-year, $35 million deal, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Nailor had a career-high 444 receiving yards in 2025. A deal supposedly worth $11.67 million per year suggests that the Raiders envision a much bigger role for Nailor.

For his career, Nailor has 69 catches for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s possible that Nailor could do much more than he has, but Minnesota has plenty of quality pass-catchers and only (if you haven’t heard) one ball.