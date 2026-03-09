Chiefs agree to three-year deal with Khyiris Tonga

The Chiefs are adding a big man to their defense.

According to multiple reports, Kansas City has agreed to a three-year deal with nose tackle Khyiris Tonga.

The initial reporting indicates Tonga’s contract is worth $21 million with $14 million guaranteed.

Tonga, 29, was originally a Bears seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. But he’s bounced around a bit, spending time with the Falcons, Vikings, and Cardinals before landing with the Patriots last March.

He appeared in 14 games with eight starts for New England in 2025, recording 24 total tackles with two tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a pair of passes defensed.

Tonga also showed some positional flexibility, playing 14 offensive snaps as a fullback for New England, particularly on plates near the goal line.

With the way Kansas City crafts unique plays near the end zone, Tonga could be a factor offensively for the Chiefs as well.