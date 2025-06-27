Cubs at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 27

It’s Friday, June 27 and the Cubs (48-33) are in Houston to take on the Astros (48-33). Cade Horton is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Brandon Walter for Houston.

The Cubs are 3-5 over the past eight games and coming off a 2-2 series tie with the Cardinals. Houston is hot at 12-3 in the last 15 games and a series sweep over the Phillies, The Astros are winners four straight and five of the past six over the Phillies and Angels.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Astros

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SCHN

Odds for the Cubs at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cubs (-107), Astros (-112)

Spread: Astros 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Cade Horton vs. Brandon Walter

Cubs: Cade Horton, (3-1, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Astros: Brandon Walter, (0-1, 3.80 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Astros

The Astros have won 3 straight home games against the Cubs

The Astros’ last 5 home games have stayed under the Total

Houston is 1-3 when Brandon Walter pitches this season

pitches this season Chicago is 6-2 when Cade Horton pitches this season

