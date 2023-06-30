 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brandon Walter

Brandon
Walter

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Brandon Walter.jpg
    Brandon Walter
    BOS Starting Pitcher #75
    Red Sox option LHP Brandon Walter back to Triple-A
  • Brandon Walter.jpg
    Brandon Walter
    BOS Starting Pitcher #75
    Brandon Walter gives up three runs to Twins
  • Brandon Walter.jpg
    Brandon Walter
    BOS Starting Pitcher #75
    Red Sox promote Walter for MLB debut Thursday
  • Brandon Walter.jpg
    Brandon Walter
    BOS Starting Pitcher #75
    Brandon Walter will pitch Thursday against Twins
  • Brandon Walter.jpg
    Brandon Walter
    BOS Starting Pitcher #75
    Brandon Walter could debut for Red Sox
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester
Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck set to have surgery to insert plate for facial fracture
Adam Duvall talks injury recovery, insulin efforts