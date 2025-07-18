Astros at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Astros (56-40) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (51-45). Brandon Walter is slated to take the mound for Houston against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

Houston is 4-3 against Seattle this season and 3-1 in the last four, but struggled entering the All-Star break. The Astros are 1-5 over the last six games after going on a 6-1 stretch prior to that. Houston is leading the AL West by 5.0 games and has the second-easiest strength of schedule remaining.

For Seattle, they are the team 5.0 games back of Houston and are coming off a three-game sweep of Detroit that should have the Mariners feeling good, not to mention Cal Raleigh‘s home run derby title.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Mariners

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: SCHN, RSNW

Odds for the Astros at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Astros (+113), Mariners (-134)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Mariners

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Brandon Walter vs. Luis Castillo

Astros: Brandon Walter, (1-2, 3.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Mariners: Luis Castillo, (6-5, 3.41 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Astros Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Mariners

Houston is 4-3 versus Seattle this season

Seattle is 3-0 in the last three games

Seattle is 6-0 to the Over in the last six games

Houston is 4-2 to the Over in the last six games

Seattle is 4-1 in the last five when Castillo pitches this season

Houston is 2-5 when Walter pitches this season

