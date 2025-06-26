Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge How to Watch Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge How to Watch Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo

June 26, 2025 03:29 PM
Denny Carter reacts to Dallas Goedert's comments about new Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, breaking down the tight end's fantasy potential for next season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
nbc_pftpm_tbextensions_250626.jpg
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
nbc_pftpm_bengalslatest_250626.jpg
01:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
nbc_pftpm_clevelandlatest_250626.jpg
02:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
nbc_dps_nbadraftrecap_250626.jpg
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_250626.jpg
15:24
Analyzing Rodgers’ complicated legacy
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_sparksfever_250626.jpg
01:43
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250626.jpg
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
nbc_bte_mysticsaces_250626.jpg
01:35
Mystics in ‘major letdown spot’ against Aces
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_oneilcruz_250625.jpg
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_dls_nuggetsjokic_250625.jpg
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
nbc_dls_nbadiscussion_250625.jpg
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude