MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
June 26, 2025 03:29 PM
Denny Carter reacts to Dallas Goedert's comments about new Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, breaking down the tight end's fantasy potential for next season.
01:12
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
01:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
02:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
15:24
Analyzing Rodgers’ complicated legacy
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
01:43
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
01:35
Mystics in ‘major letdown spot’ against Aces
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
