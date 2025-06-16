 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
PGA: U.S. OPEN - Practice Round
U.S. Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
NASCAR Mexico race.jpeg
NASCAR won’t commit to returning to Mexico in 2026 but ‘very hopeful’ to be back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
PGA: U.S. OPEN - Practice Round
U.S. Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
NASCAR Mexico race.jpeg
NASCAR won’t commit to returning to Mexico in 2026 but ‘very hopeful’ to be back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round

June 15, 2025 08:39 PM
Watch the best shots and key moments from a chaotic, thrilling final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
3:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
4:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
2:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
Now Playing
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
4:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
1:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
8:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
2:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
1:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
Now Playing

Related Videos

burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
01:59
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
nbc_golf_scottieusopen_250613.jpg
11:03
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
scott_site.jpg
14:59
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
hovland_raw.jpg
13:21
Hovland showing right ‘attitude’ through 36 holes
nbc_golf_samburns_250613.jpg
07:31
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround2_250613.jpg
01:17
Friday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
05:14
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
17:23
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
motocross_round_4.jpg
21:44
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 4, High Point
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250614.jpg
50
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250614.jpg
40
Vialle back on the Motocross podium at High Point
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250614.jpg
01:02
Deegan: ‘I make it happen when it counts’
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_cyc_dauphines7hlv2_250614.jpg
28:01
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites