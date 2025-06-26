 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pickenslatestpft.jpg
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pickenslatestpft.jpg
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions

June 26, 2025 01:08 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inking head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multiyear extensions, explaining how the team is "keeping the band together" for another playoff run.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
3:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
2:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tbextensions_250626.jpg
2:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bengalslatest_250626.jpg
1:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_clevelandlatest_250626.jpg
2:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
9:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
7:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
Now Playing
pickettbrowns.jpg
6:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
2:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
8:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
Now Playing

Related Videos

pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
10:33
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
03:48
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
nbc_pft_pftpm_shedeursandersspeeding_250619.jpg
05:58
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
nbc_pft_pftpm_lakersforsale_250619.jpg
05:50
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
nbc_pft_pftpm_jairealexander_250619.jpg
06:12
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
03:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
03:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
02:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
04:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_nbadraftrecap_250626.jpg
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_sparksfever_250626.jpg
01:43
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250626.jpg
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
nbc_bte_mysticsaces_250626.jpg
01:35
Mystics in ‘major letdown spot’ against Aces
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_oneilcruz_250625.jpg
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_dls_nuggetsjokic_250625.jpg
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
nbc_dls_nbadiscussion_250625.jpg
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250625.jpg
17:57
Bilas: Flagg can ‘blend in with anybody’
nbc_dps_dponnikolajokic_250625.jpg
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’