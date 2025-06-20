Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Angels manager Ron Washington out indefinitely because of health concerns
Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott, 2025 Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings Saturday at TPC River Highlands
Lexi Thompson, 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson going into KPMG Women’s PGA Championship weekend contending for another major

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Angels manager Ron Washington out indefinitely because of health concerns
Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott, 2025 Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings Saturday at TPC River Highlands
Lexi Thompson, 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson going into KPMG Women’s PGA Championship weekend contending for another major

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2

June 20, 2025 04:38 PM
Justin Thomas tells George Savaricas what's going right for him with the putter after firing a second-round 64 in the Travelers Championship. Watch his highlights and hear from the co-leader.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
0:52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
1:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
2:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
2:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
1:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
3:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
4:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
01:59
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
nbc_golf_scottieusopen_250613.jpg
11:03
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
scott_site.jpg
14:59
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
hovland_raw.jpg
13:21
Hovland showing right ‘attitude’ through 36 holes
nbc_golf_samburns_250613.jpg
07:31
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_horse_commonwealth_250620.jpg
04:44
Time for Sandals shocks to win Commonwealth Cup
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
nbc_roto_lavmin_250620.jpg
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back