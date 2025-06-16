Watch Now
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
Check out the most exciting moments from the final round of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, highlighted by champion J.J. Spaun.
Up Next
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun's walk-off short
Johnson Wagner gave it a decent run, but he left disappointed after leaving J.J. Spaun's U.S. Open walk-off putt short on the 18th green -- before sharing his belief that Spaun is now a "lock" for the Ryder Cup.
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
'Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun's win
Todd Lewis checks in with J.J. Spaun's coaches and his emotional father as they reflect on the journey to "validating" and "magic" U.S. Open glory.
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
Whether Sam Burns deserved free relief on Oakmont's 15th hole on Sunday or not, Live From the U.S. Open says he deserves lots of praise for his handling of the ruling.
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I'd get one
Watch J.J. Spaun's full press conference after winning an electric U.S. Open. He reflects on his winning putt, his resilience, celebrating with his daughters on Father's Day (after a 3 a.m. CVS run) and more.
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Sunday's top shots from Oakmont's par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the final round of the 125th U.S. Open.
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
Spaun's U.S. Open a 'win for the human spirit'
Paul McGinley isn't understating the significance of J.J. Spaun's 2025 U.S. Open victory. Live From walks through some of his biggest highlights before reacting to the cinematic win.
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
Watch J.J. Spaun's trophy presentation after an emphatic finish at Oakmont Country Club to win the 125th U.S. Open and how he "leaned on" his experience at The Players for his first-career major victory.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots and key moments from a chaotic, thrilling final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
J.J. Spaun needed a two-putt to win the U.S. Open. He did better than that, sending this electric 64-footer to the bottom of the cup and walking it off in STYLE at Oakmont.
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun's U.S. Open win
Watch the 71st hole which flipped the U.S. Open on its head for eventual winner J.J. Spaun, starting with the drive of a lifetime that set up a two-putt birdie to take the outright lead at Oakmont Country Club.