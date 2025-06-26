 Skip navigation
Top News

Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge How to Watch Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rocket Classic 2025 - Round One
Collin Morikawa’s struggles on the greens continue: ‘No confidence today’
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 04 Ridge How to Watch Cameron Beaubier - Brian J Nelson.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon runs 4:06 mile at Breaking 4, faster than world record

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is 'searching' Morikawa changing too much?

June 26, 2025 02:21 PM
Hear from a "wishing" Collin Morikawa after struggling on the greens to open the Rocket Classic before Jim Gallagher Jr. wonders if he's been changing things too much. (Highlights via ESPN.)
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
2:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
2:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
tommy_site.jpg
3:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
1:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
9:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
4:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
1:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
4:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
1:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
nbc_golf_brookehenderson_250618.jpg
06:11
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
07:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse

nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_250626.jpg
01:16
Goedert excited to play for new OC Patullo
nbc_dls_pelicans_250626.jpg
06:00
Pelicans’ Round 1 draft trade up was ‘confusing’
nbc_roto_zacgallen_250626.jpg
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
nbc_roto_jacobdegrom_250626.jpg
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
nbc_roto_jacoblopez_250626.jpg
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
nbc_roto_yuseikikuchi_250626.jpg
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
pickenslatestpft.jpg
03:21
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
06:59
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
03:33
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_kendalllammlatest_250626.jpg
02:47
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
nbc_pftpm_tbextensions_250626.jpg
02:28
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
nbc_pftpm_bengalslatest_250626.jpg
01:39
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
nbc_pftpm_clevelandlatest_250626.jpg
02:13
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
nbc_dps_nbadraftrecap_250626.jpg
12:52
Which NBA first-rounders can make ‘true impact?’
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_250626.jpg
15:24
Analyzing Rodgers’ complicated legacy
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_sparksfever_250626.jpg
01:43
Take Fever to beat Sparks even with Clark injured
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2024
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250626.jpg
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
nbc_bte_mysticsaces_250626.jpg
01:35
Mystics in ‘major letdown spot’ against Aces
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter