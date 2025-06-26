Watch Now
Is 'searching' Morikawa changing too much?
Hear from a "wishing" Collin Morikawa after struggling on the greens to open the Rocket Classic before Jim Gallagher Jr. wonders if he's been changing things too much. (Highlights via ESPN.)
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
Learn more about James Piot's path in professional golf, which started with LIV Golf, featured a demotion from that tour and now sees him making his first PGA Tour start.
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the changes on the horizon for exempt status in the FedExCup, sharing why PGA Tour members are "more aware" of the benchmarks this year.
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
Tommy Fleetwood reacts to a massively disappointing loss in the Travelers Championship, which he led after 71 holes but coughed up on the 72nd for Keegan Bradley to win.
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
Watch highlights from the dramatic final round and playoff between Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker in the PGA Tour Champions' third major of the year, the Kaulig Companies Championship.
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
Minjee Lee joins Golf Central to explain what got her through the final round of the KPMG Women's Championship, looking back on some key shots and getting emotional when her brother, Min Woo, congratulated her.
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley relives some of the key shots in his Travelers Championship win before revealing that the win -- and his elite play this year -- changes his thought process on whether he'd pick himself for the Ryder Cup.
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
Golf Central reacts to Minjee Lee's 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship win, praising her championship mettle and wondering whether she can complete the career grand slam this year.
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour Champions' third major, the Kaulig Companies Championship, at Firestone South.
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
Golf Central reacts to the impressive 3-under 69 that Minjee Lee posted despite brutal winds in Round 3 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before catching up with the 54-hole leader.