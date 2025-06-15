 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Helen Maroulis
Helen Maroulis thought she was done wrestling, then made another world championships team
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Marchand scores twice in the Panthers’ Game 5 win over the Oilers
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News
P.J. Duke could be youngest U.S. men’s freestyle wrestler at world championships in 50 years

Top Clips

nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Helen Maroulis
Helen Maroulis thought she was done wrestling, then made another world championships team
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Marchand scores twice in the Panthers’ Game 5 win over the Oilers
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News
P.J. Duke could be youngest U.S. men’s freestyle wrestler at world championships in 50 years

Top Clips

nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McGinley on cold presser: Rory 'better than that'

June 14, 2025 10:30 PM
Rory McIlroy addresses media Saturday at Oakmont, before Live From expresses their disappointment in his new short, cold approach to the media, with Paul McGinley saying something seems "not right" with the slam winner.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
1:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
2:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
6:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
1:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Now Playing
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
4:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
Now Playing
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
Now Playing
burns_site.jpg
4:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
2:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
Now Playing
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
01:59
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
nbc_golf_scottieusopen_250613.jpg
11:03
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
scott_site.jpg
14:59
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
hovland_raw.jpg
13:21
Hovland showing right ‘attitude’ through 36 holes
nbc_golf_samburns_250613.jpg
07:31
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround2_250613.jpg
01:17
Friday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
05:14
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
17:23
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250612.jpg
01:58
U.S. Open Rd. 1 best moments: Rory, Lowry show out
scottie_site.jpg
07:59
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_usopenrd1latehls_250612.jpg
14:50
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 1
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
01:45
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
spaun_site.jpg
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_golf_rorydrive_250612.jpg
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_moldovaneagle_250612.jpg
01:11
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
08:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’

Latest Clips

nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
motocross_round_4.jpg
21:44
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 4, High Point
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250614.jpg
50
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250614.jpg
40
Vialle back on the Motocross podium at High Point
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250614.jpg
01:02
Deegan: ‘I make it happen when it counts’
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_cyc_dauphines7hlv2_250614.jpg
28:01
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage6hls_250613.jpg
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’