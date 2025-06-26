Watch Now
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
Mike Florio stresses the importance of being able to tell if a source is credible and explains how misinformation often is spread.
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
Mike Florio reacts to Cowboys WR George Pickens canceling a planned appearance at a youth football camp in Pittsburgh, diving into the complicated situation and explaining why the camp organizers are partially at fault.
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
Mike Florio discusses the latest developments in the NFL's collusion saga where the NFL and NFLPA hid a 61-page ruling in a landmark collusion arbitration.
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
Mike Florio stresses the importance of being able to tell if a source is credible and explains how misinformation often is spread.
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
Mike Florio reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inking head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multiyear extensions, explaining how the team is "keeping the band together" for another playoff run.
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
Mike Florio weighs in on the Cincinnati Bengals' deal with Hamilton County to extend their Paycor Stadium lease, explaining how both parties found a "middle ground" despite the agreement not being "long-term."
Path clears for Browns to leave downtown Cleveland
Mike Florio explains what the Ohio legislature did to clear the way for the Browns to leave downtown Cleveland for the Brook Park suburb.
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
Mike Florio answers questions and discusses a plethora of NFL league news, including Daniel Jones being a potential Week 1 starter for the Indianapolis Colts, as well as new precedents for fully guaranteed contracts.
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the NFL and NFL Players Association managing to hide a 61-page ruling in a landmark collusion arbitration for more than five months.
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
Mike Florio weighs in on Diontae Johnson saying he expects Kenny Pickett to be named the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, discussing why the team should move on from one of their veteran signal callers.