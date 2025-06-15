Watch Now
Backed by 'Banks of Loch Lomond,' Wagner takes 17
Inspired by "Banks of Loch Lomond," Johnson Wagner tries to recreate Viktor Hovland's miraculous recovery, Sam Burns' beautiful chip and Adam Scott's bunker shot on 17 from U.S. Open Saturday. Which one went the best?
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
J.J. Spaun might not be the flashiest player, but his "fairways and greens" formula works perfectly at Oakmont. His clean and steady swing has Live From the U.S. Open bullish on his chances on Sunday.
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the third round of the 125th U.S. Open.
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
Live From the U.S. Open breaks down the state of Viktor Hovland's game, including his elite iron play, improved chipping and inconsistent driver, with the 27-year-old three shots back of the lead entering Sunday.
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
Sam Burns is in the final pairing on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club. Why? He knows how to save a "U.S. Open Par." Live From breaks it down after Saturday's Moving Day.
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
Scottie Scheffler laughs about his Friday interactions with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, explains where his mind (and swing) are at ahead of U.S. Open Sunday and shares some funny stories about his son Bennett.
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
World Golf Hall of Famer Johnny Miller emotionally reminisces on his historic 63 during the final round of the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont, explaining why the moment still means so much to him.
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
Live From the U.S. Open sees the 125th playing of this championship as "wide open" given the tight leaderboard and rainy conditions expected to soften Oakmont ahead of the weekend.
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
Adam Scott may be "tried and true" in major championships, but his Thursday and Friday performance this particular week came as a surprise to the Live From the U.S. Open crew. But now, could he go out and win it?
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
Check out the most exciting moments from Round 2 of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, including Sam Burns' triumphant finish and a wild hole-out from Thomas Detry.
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
Scottie Scheffler is not at his best in the U.S. Open, but it would be foolish to count him out. Scheffler speaks on his round and Brandel Chamblee breaks down what looks disjointed with the frustrated Scheffler's swing.