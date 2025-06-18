 Skip navigation
Houston Astros v Athletics


Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 18
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Lamar Jackson
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA

Houston Astros v Athletics


Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 18
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Lamar Jackson
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA

Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers

June 18, 2025 11:28 AM
The Travelers Championship kicks off at TPC River Highlands this week, and the 15th hole could see golfers having difficulty keeping the ball on the green.
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
3:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
4:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
2:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
4:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
1:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
8:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
01:59
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
nbc_golf_scottieusopen_250613.jpg
11:03
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
scott_site.jpg
14:59
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
hovland_raw.jpg
13:21
Hovland showing right ‘attitude’ through 36 holes
nbc_golf_samburns_250613.jpg
07:31
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround2_250613.jpg
01:17
Friday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_johnnymillerbooth_250613.jpg
05:14
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
nbc_golf_usoearlyrd2_250613.jpg
17:23
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont

nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
nbc_golf_brookehenderson_250618.jpg
06:11
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
07:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_roto_camsmith_250618.jpg
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_dlb_mcdavidstanelycupdiscussion_250618.jpg
05:22
What Stanley Cup Final loss means for McDavid
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_dlb_caitlinclarkdiscussion_250618.jpg
09:15
Why Mabrey’s Clark shove is ‘part of basketball’
nbc_dlb_panthersdynasty_250618.jpg
10:37
Reacting to the Panthers’ Stanley Cup repeat
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
03:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
03:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
02:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
04:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_nbathirdpicksixers_250618.jpg
01:28
Will Edgecombe be No. 3 overall pick in NBA draft?
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_concacafgoldcup_250618.jpg
01:33
Bet both USA and Saudi Arabia to score in Gold Cup
nbc_roto_fevervalkyries_250618.jpg
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
nbc_roto_finalsmvp_250618.jpg
02:03
Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP