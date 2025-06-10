 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TJ White.webp
Linebacker TJ White Commits to Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ronny Mauricio, Ben Brown, and Jeff McNeil
2024 Oakmont Country Club
Alternate lines? Why players likely won’t be driving balls down adjacent fairways this time at Oakmont

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TJ White.webp
Linebacker TJ White Commits to Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ronny Mauricio, Ben Brown, and Jeff McNeil
2024 Oakmont Country Club
Alternate lines? Why players likely won’t be driving balls down adjacent fairways this time at Oakmont

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Social media age distorts LeBron's impact, legacy

June 10, 2025 01:41 PM
The Dan Patrick show discusses how the social media age has led to "criticizing more than complimenting," sparking unfair debates about LeBron James' talent and overall impact in the NBA.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250610.jpg
19:12
French Open Final among 2025’s best sport moments
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_250610.jpg
15:55
Allen: Look out if Giannis ends up with Knicks
nbc_dps_lebronjordan_250610.jpg
07:54
LeBron has ‘embraced’ hype throughout NBA career
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
nbc_dps_albertbreer_250606.jpg
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
nbc_dps_pacersbeatthunder_250606.jpg
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_dps_philperryinterview_250603.jpg
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250603.jpg
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
nbc_dps_knicksoffseason_250603.jpg
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?
nbc_dps_gregsankey_250602.jpg
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_250602.jpg
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
nbc_dps_sportsteammusic_250530.jpg
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250530.jpg
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
nbc_dps_coreyalexander_250530.jpg
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame5recap_250529.jpg
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
18:04
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
alistair.jpg
05:31
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_golf_mcilroydeskreax_250610.jpg
08:32
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
nbc_moto_t24deegan_250610.jpg
05:37
Did Deegan use too much of his bike in Colorado?
nbc_moto_t24hymas_250610.jpg
05:30
Hymas ‘untouchable’ at Thunder Valley with rebound
nbc_golf_rorymcilroypresser_250610.jpg
17:14
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_moto_t24tomac_250610.jpg
06:43
Tomac ‘pushing the limit’ to keep pace with Jett
nbc_moto_t24ap_250610.jpg
10:31
Why Plessinger should have been patient with Jett
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
01:42
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
01:46
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_bte_wimbledonodds_250610.jpg
02:44
Bet on Alcaraz to secure another Wimbledon victory
nbc_bte_lionsplayoffs_250610.jpg
02:19
Lions at +200 to miss playoffs is ‘a value bet’
nbc_fnia_headlines_250610.jpg
04:50
Unpacking the top NFL offseason headlines
nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_fnia_offsznlosers_250610.jpg
10:41
Bengals, Texans loom large among offseason losers
nbc_fnia_offsznwinners_250610.jpg
09:35
Bears, Browns, Vikings lead NFL offseason winners
nbc_fnia_rodgerssteelers_250610.jpg
08:58
Rodgers ‘a better fit’ in Smith’s Steelers offense
nbc_golf_first9holesview_250610.jpg
09:44
Take a closer look at the front 9 at Oakmont
nbc_golf_rahmpresser_250610.jpg
06:11
Rahm doesn’t accept full credit for top-10 streak
nbc_csu_dkseg_250610.jpg
01:45
Analyzing AFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
01:29
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
04:13
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_csu_1lamarjackson_250609.jpg
12:30
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 1 Jackson
nbc_csu_4patrickmahomes_250609.jpg
16:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 4 Mahomes