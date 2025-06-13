Watch Now
Hovland showing right 'attitude' through 36 holes
Oakmont is a test not just of a golfer's physical skills, but their mental ones, too. At 1 under -- one of just a few players under par -- through 36 holes, Viktor Hovland is passing.
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
Live From the U.S. Open sees the 125th playing of this championship as "wide open" given the tight leaderboard and rainy conditions expected to soften Oakmont ahead of the weekend.
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
Adam Scott may be "tried and true" in major championships, but his Thursday and Friday performance this particular week came as a surprise to the Live From the U.S. Open crew. But now, could he go out and win it?
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
Check out the most exciting moments from Round 2 of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, including Sam Burns' triumphant finish and a wild hole-out from Thomas Detry.
Scheffler surprised, frustrated as swing looks off
Scottie Scheffler is not at his best in the U.S. Open, but it would be foolish to count him out. Scheffler speaks on his round and Brandel Chamblee breaks down what looks disjointed with the frustrated Scheffler's swing.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, late Round 2
Watch the best shots and key moments from the late portion of the second round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Burns putting like always, but whole game clicking
Sam Burns is the 36-hole leader at Oakmont in the 125th U.S. Open, but it's not just his world-best putting doing the work: It's his iron play, too. Watch his highlights and hear from him before Live From weighs in.
Friday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
Watch the top shots from the iconic and challenging par-3 hole 13 at Oakmont Country Club in the second round of the 125th U.S. Open.
Miller: Sunday 63 ‘a heavenly round, literally’
Johnny Miller joins the U.S. Open broadcast from Oakmont Country Club, the site of his historic 8-under 63 that won him the event 52 years ago, reflecting on that day and more.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 2
Watch the best shots and key moments from the early portion of the second round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.