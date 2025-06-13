Thunder 'could be in trouble' without adjustments

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes

Top Clips

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers
Reds at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes

Top Clips

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thunder 'could be in trouble' without adjustments

June 13, 2025 01:19 PM
NBA analyst Tim Legler joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss what adjustments the Oklahoma City Thunder need to make before Game 4, the New York Knicks coaching search and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_dps_knickscoachrequest_250612.jpg
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
nbc_dps_adamsilverinterview_250611.jpg
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250611.jpg
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250611.jpg
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
nbc_dps_thibodeau_250611.jpg
03:52
Thibodeau ‘taking the high road’ after Knicks exit
lakers_mpx.jpg
10:08
Social media age distorts LeBron’s impact, legacy
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250610.jpg
19:12
French Open Final among 2025’s best sport moments
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_250610.jpg
15:55
Allen: Look out if Giannis ends up with Knicks
nbc_dps_lebronjordan_250610.jpg
07:54
LeBron has ‘embraced’ hype throughout NBA career
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
nbc_dps_albertbreer_250606.jpg
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
nbc_dps_pacersbeatthunder_250606.jpg
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
01:23
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_dlb_game4recap_250613.jpg
10:43
Who’s to blame for Panthers’ Game 4 loss?
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_wnba_250613.jpg
01:50
Can Fever snap Liberty’s unbeaten streak?
nbc_roto_wimbledon_250613.jpg
02:06
Gauff at +500 among Wimbledon champion favorites
nbc_golf_perezace_250613.jpg
01:18
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage6hls_250613.jpg
32:10
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 6
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_golf_morikawabadluck_250613.jpg
01:25
Morikawa’s goes long with approach on third hole
nbc_golf_hovlandchipin_250613.jpg
49
Hovland holes out for electric eagle at Oakmont
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
nbc_golf_rory_250612.jpg
09:16
Chamblee pinpoints Rory’s swing flaw in Round 1
brooks_site.jpg
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open