Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Report: Pirates sending 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever Rogers, prospect Stafura
16xp-ride-or-die-berry2025.jpg
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2025 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?
Washington Nationals v. Houston Astros
Angels acquire relievers Chafin and García from Nationals in trade for lefty Eder, prospect Brown

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
nbc_cfb_big10_osudayintv_250730.jpg
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out

July 30, 2025 03:21 PM
With Najee Harris out for the immediate future, Lawrence Jackson Jr. believes first round running back Omarion Hampton can make his stamp in the Chargers backfield.

nbc_roto_chargerslions_250730.jpg
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
nbc_bte_falconsfutures_250730.jpg
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
02:14
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
03:12
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
07:59
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250730.jpg
07:31
Garrett: CLE must focus on ‘in-house evaluations’
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250730.jpg
11:06
Factors at forefront of Parsons-DAL negotiations
nbc_pft_garrettcoachinglifestyle_250730.jpg
07:04
Garrett peels back curtain on NFL coach lifestyle
nbc_pft_haslammanning_250730.jpg
05:46
Haslam addresses chances of drafting Arch Manning
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
nbc_pft_2025hof_250730.jpg
04:09
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250730.jpg
10:37
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250730.jpg
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
nbc_pft_chiefsangle_250730.jpg
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
nbc_pft_omarianhampton_250730.jpg
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game
nbc_pft_treylance_250730.jpg
05:08
Lance is ‘fighting for his NFL career’ in HOF game
nbc_ffhh_ridepitches_250729.jpg
08:31
Irving, Nacua, Hunter among ‘Ride or Die’ pitches
nbc_ffhh_joemixon_250729.jpg
03:51
Chubb has ‘real opportunity’ with Mixon sidelined
nbc_ffhh_wrrideordie_250729.jpg
08:52
Texans’ Collins a ‘strong’ ‘Ride or Die’ candidate
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecontenders_250729.jpg
09:23
How Jeanty, Achane stack up in ‘Ride or Die’ race
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_250729.jpg
04:43
Bears’ Williams can ‘easily’ make big jump in 2025
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250729.jpg
06:29
Hampton’s ‘Ride or Die’ case clouded by Harris
nbc_ffhh_rideordiediscussion_250729.jpg
01:50
Berry unpacks ‘Ride or Die’ selection process
Malik_for_MPX.jpg
02:12
NFL regular-season receptions leader value bets
nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
nbc_pft_tylerguyton_250729.jpg
01:38
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury

nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
nbc_cfb_big10_osudayintv_250730.jpg
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
nbc_roto_bieber_250730.jpg
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
nbc_roto_jefferson_250730.jpg
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5_250730.jpg
27:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
nbc_dps_dponshedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
nbc_roto_clemsonfutures_250730.jpg
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_roto_uncfutures_250730.jpg
02:23
Fade North Carolina’s win total in 2025
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_bte_nbamvpfuture_250730.jpg
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
oly_swm50br_worlds_simonecerasuolo_250730_v3.jpg
04:10
Cerasuolo claims first world title in 50m breast
oly_swmx4x100m_worlds_neutralathletesb_250730_v2.jpg
08:07
Neutral Athletes set CR in mixed 4x100m medley
oly_swm200im_worlds_leonmarchand_interview_250730.jpg
01:07
Marchand didn’t plan to break WR in men’s 200m IM
oly_swm200im_worlds_leonmarchand_250730.jpg
07:04
Marchand destroys world record in men’s 200m IM
nbc_cyc_fansviews_250730.jpg
04:26
Fans Views of Tour de France 2025: Best Moments
nbc_cyc_racemoments_250730.jpg
10:42
Top sprints, takeovers, finishes of Tour de France
nbc_cyc_tdfbestcrashes_250730.jpg
12:34
Highlights: Crashes at Tour de France 2025