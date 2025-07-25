Henry 'a marked man' after Happy Gilmore 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wheelchair tennis returns to U.S. Open after break for Paralympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Wheelchair tennis returns to U.S. Open after break for Paralympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Henry 'a marked man' after Happy Gilmore 2
July 25, 2025 01:10 PM
Derrick Henry joins Dan Patrick to discuss meeting Adam Sandler, the idea of Nick Saban returning to coaching in the NFL, missing out on NIL and more.
Related Videos
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
07:03
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
18:05
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
10:04
Examining frontrunners in NBA Eastern Conference
16:56
Who would Jackson rather guard: Durant or Curry?
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
Latest Clips
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue