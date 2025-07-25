 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis
Wheelchair tennis returns to U.S. Open after break for Paralympics
Matthew Boyd
Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28
Gregory Soto, Baltimore Orioles
Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis
Wheelchair tennis returns to U.S. Open after break for Paralympics
Matthew Boyd
Two-start pitchers: Matthew Boyd leads a strong group of options for the week of July 28
Gregory Soto, Baltimore Orioles
Mets bolster bullpen with deal for Orioles lefty Gregory Soto ahead of trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Henry 'a marked man' after Happy Gilmore 2

July 25, 2025 01:10 PM
Derrick Henry joins Dan Patrick to discuss meeting Adam Sandler, the idea of Nick Saban returning to coaching in the NFL, missing out on NIL and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
new_nba.jpg
07:03
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250715.jpg
18:05
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
nbc_dps_jeromebettisinterview_250710.jpg
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
nbc_dps_granthillinterview_250710.jpg
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
nbc_dps_joebuckinterviewv2_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
nbc_dps_nbaeasternconference_250702.jpg
10:04
Examining frontrunners in NBA Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_250702.jpg
16:56
Who would Jackson rather guard: Durant or Curry?
cooper_mpx.jpg
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
nbc_dps_bretmccormickinterview_250702.jpg
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
cowspicture.jpg
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
TDF_Stage_18_raw.jpg
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders