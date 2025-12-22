 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame and USC pause their longstanding rivalry, Fighting Irish add BYU to 2026 schedule
Brandon Montour
Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery
Brandon Lowe
Newly acquired Pirates 2B Brandon Lowe thinks his new team can make a ‘deep push’ in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame and USC pause their longstanding rivalry, Fighting Irish add BYU to 2026 schedule
Brandon Montour
Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery
Brandon Lowe
Newly acquired Pirates 2B Brandon Lowe thinks his new team can make a ‘deep push’ in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022

December 22, 2025 03:23 PM
Look back at Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2022, narrowly beating Billy Horschel at the final holes.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
7:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
2:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
3:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
Now Playing
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
5:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
2:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
1:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
9:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
Now Playing
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
Now Playing
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
1:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
08:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
herro.jpg
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_luka_251222.jpg
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
zubac.jpg
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
nbc_cfb_osujsmithcomp_251222.jpg
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
jaylen_warren.jpg
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251222.jpg
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
nbc_ffhh_bengalsdolphins_251222.jpg
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251222.jpg
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
ashton_jeanty.jpg
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
nbc_rtf_gamepreview_251222.jpg
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
nbc_rtf_groupof5teams_251222.jpg
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
herbert.jpg
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
cfp_first_round.jpg
12:08
Does CFP format need wholesale changes?
nbc_ffhh_patriots_251222.jpg
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
nbc_rtf_olemissoregon_251222.jpg
07:01
Ole Miss, Oregon roll through first round
nbc_ffhh_jags_broncos_251222.jpg
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
nbc_csu_chargerscowboys_251222.jpg
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
nbc_nba_lowvibesthekingsbucks_251222.jpg
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
nbc_nba_dksegmentsmallballpickset_251222.jpg
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs