Amorim: Man United 'need to be careful' with Cunha

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Mariners add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson in deal with Pirates for prospect
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Mariners add lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson in deal with Pirates for prospect
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Amorim: Man United 'need to be careful' with Cunha
July 30, 2025 08:49 PM
Joe Speights catches up with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim ahead of his side's Premier League Summer Series nightcap with Bournemouth at Soldier Field.
Related Videos
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
02:14
Brown hopeful Mount can break through at Man Utd
02:22
Maguire: Man United need to play a ‘more patient’
09:14
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton
01:24
Fullkrug reflects on West Ham’s win over Everton
01:15
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
01:15
Paqueta brings West Ham level against Everton
01:16
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
03:02
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls
03:54
Ferdinand praises West Ham fans in America
01:32
Osman: Moyes has made a ‘positive evolution’
01:23
Potter: Paqueta is ‘a big player’ for West Ham
02:10
Tarkowski: Everton has ‘an air of positivity’ now
02:04
Potter making things ‘really easy for me’
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
09:32
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
04:03
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham
01:38
Fernandes analyzes Man United’s win over West Ham
01:03
Bowen pulls West Ham within one v. Man United
01:03
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over West Ham
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
03:07
Amorim: Man United need to ‘build a bond’
03:04
Potter ‘hopeful’ Fullkrug can make an impact
03:36
Bournemouth make a ‘statement’ in rout of Everton
57
Biling praises teammates after rout of Everton
Latest Clips
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
09:09
Who can ‘unseat’ Porsche Penske at Road America?
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
27:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
02:23
Fade North Carolina’s win total in 2025
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue