 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins robs Ali Sánchez of home run in what may have been outfielder’s last home game
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres home arena to remain KeyBank Center after reaching 10-year naming rights extension
Juan Soto
Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot

Top Clips

lucas_goal_copy.jpg
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_pl_buzelis_250730.jpg
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins robs Ali Sánchez of home run in what may have been outfielder’s last home game
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres home arena to remain KeyBank Center after reaching 10-year naming rights extension
Juan Soto
Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot

Top Clips

lucas_goal_copy.jpg
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_pl_buzelis_250730.jpg
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gueye slots home Everton's opener against West Ham

July 30, 2025 06:53 PM
A poor defensive giveaway from West Ham opens the door for Idrissa Gana Gueye to tuck away Everton's opening goal of the match at Solider Field.

Related Videos

lucas_goal_copy.jpg
01:15
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
nbc_pl_buzelis_250730.jpg
03:02
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls
nbc_pl_antonspector_250730.jpg
03:54
Ferdinand praises West Ham fans in America
nbc_pl_leonsound_250730.jpg
01:32
Osman: Moyes has made a ‘positive evolution’
nbc_pl_pottersound_250730.jpg
01:23
Potter: Paqueta is ‘a big player’ for West Ham
nbc_pl_tarkowski_250730.jpg
02:10
Tarkowski: Everton has ‘an air of positivity’ now
nbc_pl_kylewakerpeters_250730.jpg
02:04
Potter making things ‘really easy for me’
nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
09:32
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
04:03
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesintv_250726.jpg
01:38
Fernandes analyzes Man United’s win over West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_bowengoal_250726.jpg
01:03
Bowen pulls West Ham within one v. Man United
nbc_pl_manuwhu_fernandesdgoal2_250726.jpg
01:03
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesgoal_250726.jpg
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_sheamusintv_250726.jpg
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
nbc_pl_evebouhl_250726.jpg
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_ferdinand_250726.jpg
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
nbc_pl_evebou_amorimintv_250726.jpg
03:07
Amorim: Man United need to ‘build a bond’
nbc_pl_evebou_potterintv_250726.jpg
03:04
Potter ‘hopeful’ Fullkrug can make an impact
nbc_pl_evebou_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
03:36
Bournemouth make a ‘statement’ in rout of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_billingintv_250726.jpg
57
Biling praises teammates after rout of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_adjeigoal_250726.jpg
58
Everton’s howler results in Bournemouth’s third
nbc_pl_evebou_ouattaragoal_v2_250726.jpg
55
Ouattara blasts Cherries 2-0 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_billinggoal_250726.jpg
01:10
Billing drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_summertransfers_250726.jpg
04:05
Liverpool go ‘to another level’ if they sign Isak
nbc_pl_pregame_chelseadiscussion_250726.jpg
01:02
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
nbc_pl_barclaysfeature_250726.jpg
01:27
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
nbc_pl_pregame_moyesintv_250726.jpg
02:23
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series
nbc_pl_pregame_iraolaintv_250726.jpg
02:32
Iraola realistic about Bournemouth’s expectations

Latest Clips

AIG Women's Open - Media Day
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
qbuclafootball.jpg
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
nbc_cfb_big10_orelanningintv2_250730.jpg
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
nbc_cfb_big10_osudownsintv_250730.jpg
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
road_america_preview.jpg
09:09
Who can ‘unseat’ Porsche Penske at Road America?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
nbc_roto_chourio_250730.jpg
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250730.jpg
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
nbc_roto_acuna_250730.jpg
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
nbc_cfb_big10_osudayintv_250730.jpg
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
nbc_roto_bieber_250730.jpg
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
nbc_roto_jefferson_250730.jpg
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5_250730.jpg
27:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
nbc_dps_dponshedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_miamifutures_250730.jpg
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
nbc_roto_clemsonfutures_250730.jpg
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
nbc_roto_chargerslions_250730.jpg
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_roto_uncfutures_250730.jpg
02:23
Fade North Carolina’s win total in 2025
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_bte_nbamvpfuture_250730.jpg
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
nbc_bte_falconsfutures_250730.jpg
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet