Iowa Speedway weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA

With four races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Iowa Speedway will kick off the 2025 NASCAR on NBC schedule.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of Sunday’s Cup race (Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Last year was the inaugural race for NASCAR’s premier series at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa, about 30 minutes east of Des Moines.

Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the Xfinity race at Iowa.

Iowa Speedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 1

Garage open



11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — ARCA Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



3:30 - 4:15 p.m. — ARCA practice

4:30 - 4:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

7 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, Aug. 2

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



11 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:40 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 218.75 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 3

Garage open



12:30 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3:30 p.m. — Cup race (350 laps, 306.25 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 210; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny with a few clouds. A high of 77 degrees with winds from the east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 3% chance of rain for the start of the ARCA race.

Saturday: Cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 5% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high of 77 degrees with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

