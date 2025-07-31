Iowa Speedway weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jhoan Duran
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manubournemouth_250730.jpg
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal_250730.jpg
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
nbc_pl_williamsgoal_250730.jpg
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jhoan Duran
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manubournemouth_250730.jpg
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal_250730.jpg
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
nbc_pl_williamsgoal_250730.jpg
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iowa Speedway weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA

  
Published July 31, 2025 06:00 AM

With four races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Iowa Speedway will kick off the 2025 NASCAR on NBC schedule.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of Sunday’s Cup race (Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Last year was the inaugural race for NASCAR’s premier series at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa, about 30 minutes east of Des Moines.

Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the Xfinity race at Iowa.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of weekend at Iowa Speedway
Ryan Blaney won last year’s inaugural Cup race at Iowa.

Iowa Speedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 1

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 4:30 - 4:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 7 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, Aug. 2

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11 - 11:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:40 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 218.75 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 3

Garage open

  • 12:30 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (350 laps, 306.25 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 210; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny with a few clouds. A high of 77 degrees with winds from the east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 3% chance of rain for the start of the ARCA race.

Saturday: Cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 5% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high of 77 degrees with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.