How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ange Postecoglou and Spurs will be reveling in their Europa League glory when they host European hopefuls Brighton on Sunday.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

After a terrible season in the Premier League, Ange’s much-maligned Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao on Thursday to win their first trophy in over 17 years and their first European trophy since 1984. They showed a pragmatic, sensible side to their play throughout the knockout rounds of the Europa League and have been rewarded with a trophy and a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season. “Second season, mate.” But will this be Ange’s final game in charge of Spurs? Time will tell but fans of Tottenham Hotspur everywhere are ecstatic to have finally won a trophy. The time for planning for next season can come soon enough but this week is all about celebration, and relief, for Spurs.

Brighton are hoping they will be celebrating European qualification at the end of the season too. Fabian Huzeler’s side still have a faint chance of reaching Europe next season as they beat Liverpool 3-2 on Monday to put themselves in pole position to finish eighth in the Premier League table. If they finish in eighth they need Chelsea to finish outside of the top five and also win the UEFA Conference League (they play Real Betis in the final in Wroclaw, Poland next week) to seal a spot in the Conference League for next season. The Seagulls have won three of their last four and if they draw or win at Spurs, all eyes will be on Chelsea.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 25)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs will rest most of their key players for this final game of the season, as the focus will be on celebrating their Europa League success at home with their fans. The last thing they want ahead of a return to the Champions League next season is to lose a key player to injury when they already know they’re going to finish in the lower reaches of the Premier League table. It will be intriguing to see what Ange Postecoglou says after the game about his future, as Spurs’ leadership team have a big decision to make this summer.

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (knee - MORE), Dane Scarlett (groin), James Maddison (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Timo Werner (hamstring)

Brighton team news, focus

Hurzeler has been battling with injuries to key players all season long and when Brighton are fully-fit they are clearly up there with the ‘best of the rest’ in the Premier League. They have so many talented attackers and the Seagulls will go at Spurs early to try and settle things by half time, then all eyes will be on the City Ground to see how Chelsea are getting on against Nottingham Forest.

OUT: Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jason Steele (fingers), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Georginio Rutter (ankle), Joao Pedro (personal reasons)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton prediction

Spurs will be in party mode but will still want to finish on a high. This game will be tighter than most expect but Brighton will give themselves a chance of European qualification. Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Brighton.