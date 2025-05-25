Ange Postecoglou reaction — Spurs boss finds it “really weird talking about my future” after winning trophy

Ange Postecoglou is sick and tired of being asked about his future after leading Tottenham Hotspur to Europa League glory this week, but who else could possibly field such questions about who the club’s manager will be going forward — besides chairman Daniel Levy?

Spurs slumped to a club-record 22nd defeat in the Premier League on Sunday as they closed out the 2024-25 season in all-too-familiar fashion, but Postecoglou’s side began brightly less than 48 hours after celebrating the Europa League trophy in an open-top bus parade around north London.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been finding it really weird talking about my future when we’ve done something unprecedented. I’ve got to answer the questions because nobody else is in a position to do so. Part of me is thinking, why am I even being asked the question? I’ve got no doubt, though, that this could be a really defining moment for this club. Wherever I’ve been, I’ve made an impact for a club after they haven’t tasted it for a while and they push on, even after I’ve gone.”

“It’s fair to say the last few days have shown how the club can be when it’s unified. It’s such a massive club with such a massive reach. You’ve seen the outpouring of emotion and that’s something we need to build on. That’s what a trophy does. That’s what we’ve done does and people want more of it.”

"[We can push on] if we get some good experience in the transfer window. I’m not talking age, so much as experience at this level. Every club that gets into the Champions League sees it as a chance to strengthen with players who are comfortable at that level, not stepping up to the level.”

“I think [vice-captain Cristian] Romero is absolutely important to keep at this football club. You just saw the way he’s been in recent games, and he hasn’t been entirely fit with his toe. The lads respect him highly and he makes them walk taller. For me, it’s a no-brainer with players like him. If he goes, who do you replace him with? There aren’t a lot of players out there like him. It’s very important to keep him, and for the long term.”