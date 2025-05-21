Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Europa League final LIVE Updates, watch, score, analysis, highlights

This. Is. It.

For Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, an entire season of awful results and performances can be forgiven and mostly forgotten with a win and trophy lift in the Europa League final.

SPURS vs MAN UNITED — How to watch, odds, prediction

Tens of thousands of supporters from the north and south of England have descended upon Bilbao, Spain, caring not one iota that their sides currently sit 16th and 17th, respectively, in the Premier League table because a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League is also on the line.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Kick off time: 3 pm ET, Wednesday (May 21)

Venue: Estadio de San Mames — Bilbao, Spain

Manchester United starting lineup

Onana - Yoro, Maguire, Shaw - Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu - Amad, Mount; Hojlund

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup

Vicario - Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie — Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr - Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke