Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings — Who starred in Europa League final?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as a nerve-racking Europa League final played out in Bilbao and Spurs won their first trophy since 2008.

Below are the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10, plus analysis, as plenty of stars rose to the occasion.

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings — by Andy Edwards

Guglielmo Vicario: 5 — Flappity flap, don’t flap back. Nearly the architect of Spurs’ downfall.

Pedro Porro: 7.5 — Without a single attacking midfielder/ball progressor available due to injuries, it was wide play or nothing for Spurs, and Porro (and Destiny Udogie, at left back) did just enough to keep things moving forward in the rare instance that there was space to attack.

Cristian Romero: 7 — Typically the hero along Spurs’ backline, if not for…

Micky van de Ven: 9 — That. Goal. Line. Clearance. An iconic moment in Spurs history, as it was inches from being 1-1 with the game titling heavily in Man United’s favor.

Destiny Udogie: 7 — See above: Porro, Pedro.

Yves Bissouma: 7 — Nobody had a bigger task than keeping track of Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount, but Bissouma, who struggled mightily for most of the season, was a titan at breaking up play.

Rodrigo Bentancur: 6 — Held down the fort and got back in space when Romero and Van de Ven were caught up, breaking up United’s counters in the first half.

Pape Matar Sarr: 7 — Assist on the game’s only goal and did an admirable job as the most advanced midfielder in an incredibly difficult situation in the biggest moment imaginable.

Brennan Johnson: 7.5 — Got the goal, right or wrong, Backpost Brennan did what he does best.

Richarlison: 7 — A workhorse up and down the right flank, chasing the ball down, winning it back and sometimes even bringing it forward into dangerous areas. On-brand.

Dominic Solanke: 6.5 — Fought for possession, gave United’s backline fits in possession but had a chance to put the game away and couldn’t got a shot off.

Manchester United player ratings — by Nick Mendola

Andre Onana: 5.5 — Was a side note. Could he have done better on the goal?

Luke Shaw: 6.5 — Hard to fault him for the ball careening off his arm en route to Johnson’s goal. Showed off his range of passing.

Harry Maguire: 6 — Good going forward but will rue his failure to get a foot on the cross that became Brennan Johnson’s goal.

Leny Yoro: 6.5 — Showed in flashes why Amorim sees the 20-year-old as a future star in his system.

Noussair Mazraoui: 7.5 — At the center of so much. Feels like he was involved in 100 duels and won 90% of them.

Casemiro: 7 — Held firm at the back and also created a couple of chances.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 — Amorin’s game plan seemed to keep him from being anywhere near his most dangerous. Atypically nervy with his passing, which ended a number of promising moments.

Patrick Dorgu (Off 90'): 6.5 — Showed in flashes why Amorim sees him as a part of his project, but also looked 20 years old quite a few times (which, as a 20-year-old, of course).

Amad Diallo: 7.5 — It’s been Amad and Mazraoui for United’s MOTM, in our opinion. Tidy and efficient.

Mason Mount (Off 71': 6.5 — Did well in the duel and stuck in his nose when possible, but did very little in creation for the Red Devils attack.

Rasmus Hojlund (Off 71'): 6.5 — Couple of shots despite getting only 15 touches -- two in the box -- over his shift.

