Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after Europa League final?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has always been honest and open and his reaction following the Europa League final will be no different after the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Spurs.

SPURS 1-0 MAN UNITED — Video highlights, recap & analysis | Player ratings

Below is the latest Ruben Amorim reaction after the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim reaction

We’ll have Amorimo’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.