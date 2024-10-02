How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford host Wolves at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday hoping to ride one of their now trademark fast starts to victory.

WATCH BRENTFORD v WOLVES LIVE

After setting a new Premier League record by scoring inside the first minute for three games in a row, Brentford failed to win any of those games and drew 1-1 with West Ham last weekend. That said, Thomas Frank’s side continue to work through so many injuries admirably.

After being handed a tough fixture schedule to start the season, Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table and are yet to win as Gary O’Neil is under pressure. After their poor finish to last season, selling key players this summer and growing unrest from fans about the direction of the club under long-time owners Fosun, all is not well at Molineux. They played well in their defeat against Liverpool last weekend, and a win would calm things down, but it seems like Wolves are set for a season of struggle.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link, start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (October 5)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa and Gustavo Nunes all remain out. Christian Norgaard is a doubt too. Add all of that up and it’s quite remarkable that Brentford have picked up as many points (7) as they have so far this season. Bryan Mbeumo is stepping up with big finishes and we know the Bees are strong from set pieces and being direct. The small margins are always huge in the Premier League and Brentford are one of the best at making them count.

Wolves team news, focus

There are plenty of injury issues for O’Neil to deal with as Yerson Mosquera, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Medina and Boubacar Traore remain out. Center backs Santiago Bueno and Craig Dawson are also doubts. Wolves have been so close to picking up wins this season but recent defeats to Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool have shown a familiar theme: coming up just short at key moments at both ends of the pitch. Wolves aren’t far away from being a solid midtable team but confidence levels are very low. It only takes one result to turn things around but that needs to arrive fast.

Brentford vs Wolves prediction

This feels like a pretty comfortable home win. Brentford will make the most of Wolves’ defensive uncertainty. The Bees make very few mistakes of their own and are happy to wait for the right moments to press and force others into uncomfortable spots. Brentford 2-0 Wolves.

