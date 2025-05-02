Padres at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2

It’s Friday, May 2 and the Padres (19-11) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (12-20). Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 1-5 in the last six games coming off back-to-back lost series against the Cubs and Dodgers. The Padres have won back-to-back games after four consecutive losses, so the two are trending in different directions.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Pirates

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Padres at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Padres (-147), Pirates (+123)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Padres at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 2, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Mitch Keller

Padres: Dylan Cease, (1-2, 5.76 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Pirates: Mitch Keller, (1-2, 3.97 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the NRFI between Pittsburgh and San Diego:

“The Pirates and Padres both have two of their better pitchers on the mound tonight and Pittsburgh has a slight advantage with San Diego traveling across the country for this matchup. The Padres did have a day off yesterday, but this being the first of the series and in a different time zone is not a spot where I like San Diego to win or come out swinging. I like the No Runs First Inning and lean the Pirates ML.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Pirates

The Padres have won 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller has an ERA of 5.13

