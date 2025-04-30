How to watch Manchester City v Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Premier League’s form team takes on its most-recent dynasty when Wolves visit Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Wolves have won the last six matches of their seven match Premier League unbeaten run, but this will be the first test against a team from the top half of the table.

WATCH — Manchester City v Wolves

City are also unbeaten in six Premier League matches, a run that’s hit eight if you include the FA Cup wins at Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest that pushed them into the final versus Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not been perfect but certainly are improved, with four clean sheets in that run (Leicester City, Man United, Everton, Forest).

City can go third with a win, setting the pace for the other top-five chasers with this first game of the match week.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (May 2)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Erling Haaland (ankle - MORE) John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (muscular), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Lima (ankle)

Manchester City vs Wolves prediction

Matheus Cunha is a scary proposition for anyone right now, and Wolves’ terrific form means this is anything but straight-forward. This will be close. The 2-1 City win at the Molineux came against a much less steady Wolves team. The same score line seems reasonable. Manchester City 2-1 Wolves.