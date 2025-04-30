How to watch Manchester City v Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Cam Ward leads the way
NFL: New York Giants-Press Conference
2025 NFL Draft Analysis: Biggest surprises, best picks, notable misses from our Rotoworld roundtable
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Previews
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for TPC Craig Ranch

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie QB Rankings: Cam Ward leads the way
NFL: New York Giants-Press Conference
2025 NFL Draft Analysis: Biggest surprises, best picks, notable misses from our Rotoworld roundtable
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Previews
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for TPC Craig Ranch

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250430.jpg
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
nbc_dps_lukedecock_250430.jpg
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Manchester City v Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 30, 2025 11:19 AM

The Premier League’s form team takes on its most-recent dynasty when Wolves visit Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Wolves have won the last six matches of their seven match Premier League unbeaten run, but this will be the first test against a team from the top half of the table.

WATCH — Manchester City v Wolves

City are also unbeaten in six Premier League matches, a run that’s hit eight if you include the FA Cup wins at Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest that pushed them into the final versus Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not been perfect but certainly are improved, with four clean sheets in that run (Leicester City, Man United, Everton, Forest).

City can go third with a win, setting the pace for the other top-five chasers with this first game of the match week.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (May 2)
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Erling Haaland (ankle - MORE) John Stones (thigh), Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (ankle)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (muscular), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Lima (ankle)

Manchester City vs Wolves prediction

Matheus Cunha is a scary proposition for anyone right now, and Wolves’ terrific form means this is anything but straight-forward. This will be close. The 2-1 City win at the Molineux came against a much less steady Wolves team. The same score line seems reasonable. Manchester City 2-1 Wolves.