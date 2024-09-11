 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 11, 2024 11:35 AM

Manchester City’s near-perfect start to the Premier League season meets schedule congestion as the club return from the international break and host Brentford on Saturday prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League (Watch live at 10am ET streaming online via Premier League on Peacock).

City are 3-0 and have scored nine goals in those matches, seven coming from Norwegian mega forward Erling Haaland. He’s bidding for a third-straight Golden Boot and, perhaps, a Ballon d’Or.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v BRENTFORD LIVE

Thomas Frank’s Brentford continue to be among the Premier League’s most entertaining entities despite the sale of Ivan Toney to Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League.

They’ve won two matches, both a home, while losing to Liverpool at Anfield. Saturday brings a chance to deliver a win over a huge side and shake up the Premier League title race.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Etihad Stadium
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

Haaland is flying and is doing so despite two-straight matches without Phil Foden. Rodri is yet to make his Premier League debut this season, and the Citizens have Inter Milan in the UCL in Wednesday before a huge PL visit from Arsenal.

OUT: Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Nathan Ake (thigh() | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (illness), Savinho (knee)

Brentford focus, team news

The Bees have shown no signs of slowing down without Toney, as Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo continue to impress and goalkeeper Mark Flekken improved as last season went along.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

Manchester City vs Brentford prediction

The Bees can buzz against nearly any team, and City had a lot of busy players during the international window. But Pep Guardiola’s got depth to spare. Even with rotation, there’s reason to expect a home win. Man City 2-0 Brentford.