How to watch Brighton vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

David Moyes looks to keep Everton on an upward trajectory when the Toffees visit ninth-place Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Toffees won the second game of Moyes’ second stint in charge and are now four points above the bottom three prior to their trip to East Sussex.

WATCH – Brighton v Everton

Brighton, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six after winning back-to-back Premier League matches last week and can again see their season goals.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls have 34 points and have not lost since a December 15 rivalry loss to Palace, a match followed by four-straight draws. They’ve since won at Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

Should Brighton beat Everton, it would not only be a first home win since November but potential European footing; The Seagulls’ 34 points are three off seventh on the Premier League table.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — East Sussex

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Brajan Gruda (knock), Igor Julio (hamstring, James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Mats Wieffer (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (knee)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back), Youssef Chermiti (thigh)

Brighton vs Everton prediction

Neither team’s injury list is great but Brighton’s is much-improved and that’s why Moyes deserves some lowered expectations at least until McNeil is back. Brighton 3-1 Everton.