Real Madrid vs Arsenal predicted lineups: Possible XI’s, team news, tactics

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal predicted lineups are intriguing, with so many different options for both Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta as they can approach this game in very different ways following the stunning first leg.

MORE — Arsenal’s date with destiny has arrived: ‘It’s a beautiful moment’

Arsenal take a 3-0 lead to the Santiago Bernabeu and although Arteta and his players say they will play their normal game, surely they will be more defensive? It’s a very comortable, but also very weird situation to be in as an Arsenal player. Do you go for it? Do you sit back?

As for Real, well, they have absolutely nothing to lose and although they will come flying out of the blocks early they also know how dangerous Arsenal are on the counter with Martinelli and Saka out wide. Ancelotti and Real have been here many times before but this Remontada seems more difficult than most.

MORE — Champions League past winners, finals history

Below we reveal our Real Madrid vs Arsenal predicted lineups, with analysis on how both Ancelotti and Arteta could approach this.

Real Madrid predicted lineup

——- Courtois ——-

—- Vazquez —- Asencio —- Rudiger —- Garcia —-

—— Valverde —- Tchouameni —-

—— Rodrygo —- Bellingham —- Vinicius Junior —-

——- Mbappe ——

It’s pretty clear that Ancelotti is going to line up with Vazquez and Garcia at right back and left back respectively after their struggles shutting down Saka and Martinelli in the first leg. Not having Ferland Mendy fit is a big blow at left back but Garcia is a natural full back and should fare better than the vastly experienced Alaba who is clearly not yet back to full fitness. That is why Asencio is likely to continue at center back with Rudiger. In midfield having Tchouameni back from suspension is huge as Real were overwhelmed in the first leg and the French midfielder should stop Rice, Partey and Odegaard from dictating the tempo. Valverde moving back into midfield from right back will help with that too and should make Real much more aggressive and be able to get the ball to their talented attackers quicker. Speaking of that quartet, Ancelotti will surely go with Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe and the only real decision is whether or not Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler come in for Rodrygo out wide. It’s likely Rodrygo will start but he’s a great option to bring off the bench in the second half to crank up the pressure if Real can get one or two goals ahead. It all depends on how attacking Ancelotti is going to go from the start.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Kiwior —- Lewis-Skelly —-

—— Odegaard —- Partey —- Rice ——

—— Saka —— Merino —— Martinelli ——

Both Timber and Lewis-Skelly were rested at the weekend for the draw with Brentford so they will start, while it’s expected that Kiwior will once again start alongside Saliba. The Polish center back has looked solid enough after coming in for the injured Gabriel but he’s going to have to have one of the best games of his life to keep Real’s forward line quite again. And there can be no indecision when he’s playing the ball out from the back and into midfield as there was in the first leg. Odegaard, Partey and Rice are the engine room of this Arsenal side and all three excelled in the first leg as they dominated midfield and overran Camavinga and Modric. Their task will be tougher this time with Valverde and Tchouameni likely up against them. In attack we know Saka will start on the right and Martinelli will probably get the nod on the left. But don’t be surprised if Trossard starts out on the left, or maybe even Tierney, as Arteta may want to have more players in the team who can keep the ball and build up a little slower. Merino should start as the central striker again as he was rested at the weekend but also don’t be surprised if Trossard starts in that role as both will aim to drag out Rudiger and Asencio to create space for Saka and Martinelli to exploit.