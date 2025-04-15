WNBA Draft 2025 Recap: Top picks and most surprising moments

The 2025 WNBA Draft rolled out its orange carpet on Monday, April 14, and by the end of the star-studded night, 38 new athletes were drafted into the WNBA for its upcoming season.

Headlined by No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, the 2025 draft saw plenty of dynamic talent, unexpected picks, and heartwarming moments between players and supporters.

Dive into the top moments and biggest surprises, as On Her Turf’s Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin, and Got Next’s Meghan McKeown reflect on the night.

Top Storylines & Picks

Paige Bueckers goes No. 1, Dominque Malonga No. 2

As expected, star UConn guard and newly-minted NCAA champion Paige Bueckers became the No. 1 pick and is headed to the Dallas Wings. Bueckers is the sixth No. 1 overall pick from UConn, and many of her Huskies teammates attended the draft to support their former teammate. The draft’s pathway after the No. 1 pick remained unpredictable, especially after an expected top pick, Olivia Miles, pulled out. However, Dominque Malonga, the 19-year-old, 6’6 center from France, went No. 2 overall to the Seattle Storm.

“It feels like the possibilities are endless for her,” Fin said about Malonga’s future and impact with the Storm.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Dominique Malonga is drafted by the Seattle Storm during the 2025 WNBA Draft on April 14, 2025 at The Shed in New York, New York

Star trio for the Washington Mystics

With picks No. 3, 4, and 6, the Mystics added some serious depth to their roster for the upcoming season. Sonia Citron (No. 3) and Georgia Amoore (No. 6) are dynamic guards for a team looking to rebuild, and forward Kiki Iriafen (No. 4) will add plenty of strong offensive opportunities.

“Washington needed a little bit of everything in this draft — they couldn’t have gone wrong whether they went with a backcourt or frontcourt option,” McKeown said.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron poses for photos at the 2025 WNBA Draft on April 14, 2025 at The Shed in New York, New York

Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese ready to “run it back” together

With Hailey Van Lith going No. 11 to the Chicago Sky, she’ll be reunited with former LSU teammate Angel Reese. Van Lith played her fifth year of college at TCU, which many believe helped improve her draft stock.

“You can already feel the energy,” Esquire said. “Hailey talked about wanting to bring a certain tough mentality to this team, and that seems like it bodes well with the Chicago Sky.”

We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk🫣 https://t.co/8PXLsHkUyN — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 15, 2025

Biggest Surprises

Maryland goes golden

Point guard Shyanne Sellers is headed to the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. Sellers battled a knee injury for a fair amount of her senior year at Maryland, but some felt it was a surprise that she fell to No. 17 in the second round.

“It was an unpredictable first-round draft order, so when you get to the second round, you’re surprised, like ‘Wow this is so much talent still available,’” Fin said.

McKeown noted that Sellers played all four years at Maryland and fits well in multiple roles on the court. “She’s a great piece to have a chance to make an impact her first year,” she said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: (R-L) Shyanne Sellers poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being picked with the 17th pick in the second round by the Golden State Valkyries during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

South Carolina dominates the second round

Former Gamecocks Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, and Sania Feagin were selected with picks No. 18, 20 and 21, respectively. With Paopao heading to the Atlanta Dream, Hall to the Indiana Fever, and Feagin to the LA Sparks, Esquire said she had expected at least one of them to end up as a late first-round pick.

“From top to bottom, this league is filled with South Carolina alums,” McKeown said, “This draft class could just be one of them, but it could just take a little time to make a roster and a name in this league.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Sania Feagin reacts after being selected with the 21st pick in the second round by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

Draft night dreams from the audience

As has been the case in the past few drafts — i.e. Kate Martin in 2024 — a few players achieved their WNBA draft dreams from their seats as audience members. A standout player for UConn this season, Kaitlyn Chen did not receive an invite but was a draft hopeful who was in the audience to support Bueckers when she was drafted No. 30 for the Valkyries. Another UConn star, Aubrey Griffin, was also in the audience when she was drafted No. 37 to the Minnesota Lynx.