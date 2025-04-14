2025 WNBA Draft Live Tracker: Paige Bueckers headlines stacked group of draftees
The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place Monday night in New York City, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Top prospects like Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga, and Sonia Citron are expected to be selected early. Other stars like Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, and Kiki Iriafen will be in attendance and hope to hear their name called early.
- Date: Tonight, Monday, April 14
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, NY
- TV Channel: ESPN
- April 14: WNBA Draft
- April 27: Training Camp Begins
- May 16: Regular Season Begins
- June 1-17: Commissioner’s Cup Tournament
- July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship
- July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
- July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
Always a topic of conversation is the turnaround for draft picks from the end of the college season to the start of the WNBA season.
The 2025 WNBA season begins in approximately a month, on Friday, May 16.
Here’s how the teams will draft on Monday night.
First Round:
- Dallas Wings
- Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)
- Washington Mystics (from Chicago)
- Washington Mystics
- Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics (from Atlanta, via Dallas)
- New York Liberty (from Phoenix)
- Connecticut Sun (from Indiana)
- Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
- Chicago Sky (from Connecticut)
- Minnesota Lynx
- Dallas Wings (from New York, via Phoenix)
*Las Vegas has had its first-round pick rescinded after the WNBA discovered the team had broken league rules concerning player benefits and workplace policies as part of an investigation that ended in 2023. The Aces would have had the No. 10 overall pick.
Second Round:
- Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)
- Dallas Wings
- Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago, via Phoenix)
- Chicago Sky (from Washington via Las Vegas)
- Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
- Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
- Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas)
- Washington Mystics (from Connecticut)
- Minnesota Lynx
- Connecticut Sun (from New York, via Chicago)
Third Round:
- Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles)
- Dallas Wings
- Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago)
- Seattle Storm (from Washington)
- Golden State Valkyries
- Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)
- Washington Mystics (from Phoenix)
- Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm
- Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut)
- Minnesota Lynx
- New York Liberty