How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

After beating Fulham 3-2 in Graham Potter’s debut on Tuesday, West Ham will try for back-to-back wins for the first time all season when they host Crystal Palace at London Stadium on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH LIVE – West Ham vs Crystal Palace

Now, scoring three goals did perhaps obscure the fact that West Ham attempted just four shots in the game, but after the game Potter praised his players profusely for the way they fought for 90 minutes. “We were far from perfect. But in terms of application of the players and how they fought and suffered, they were really, really, good. We have to look at the context of what happened and it’s been a tough week for the players and we have players missing, especially in the forward areas. But nevertheless, the team spirt, the team effort and willingness to try were fantastic.” The Hammers (26 points - 13th) are just four points behind Fulham for a place in the top half of the table with 17 games left to play.

Crystal Palace (24 points - 15th) were also victorious at midweek, as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guehi each struck in the second half to extend the Eagles’ unbeaten run to four games (2W-2D-0L), with just one defeat in their last 10 in the Premier League (4W-5D-1L). Oliver Glasner’s side sat 18th with just 8 goals scored in 11 games when the run began. And in the last 10? 15 goals — marked improvement as they scored multiple goals five out of 10 times (compared to just twice to start the season).

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday

Venue: London Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Crysencio Summerville (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (illness)

West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction

Palace’s win over Leicester at midweek was also a bit of a smash-and-grab job, but Mateta and Ismaila Sarr are at least in fine form together up top while all of West Ham’s forwards are injured. West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace.