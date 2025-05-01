 Skip navigation
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Ravens decline Linderbaum's fifth-year option

May 1, 2025 09:05 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look at the teams who have picked up fifth-year options on 2022 draft picks, evaluating why the Baltimore Ravens declined the option on center Tyler Linderbaum.

How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
