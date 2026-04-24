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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk
Other PFT Content
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
April 24, 2026 12:12 AM
Mike Florio examines the Miami Dolphins continuing to build out their new-look squad, trading up to grab cornerback Chris Johnson and adding to their defense.
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