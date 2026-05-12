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Holley: Turf on NFL fields ‘bad for the players’
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How concerned should Broncos be with Nix’s ankle?
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Watch Now
Will teams address Vrabel in schedule videos?
May 12, 2026 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the trends of NFL schedule release videos on social media and question if teams will address the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini story.
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