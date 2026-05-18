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Dodgers think Roki Sasaki is finally on his way to realizing his potential after dominating Angels
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Caitlin Clark has 21 points with 10 assists to lead Fever to 89-78 win over Storm

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Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mariners promote top prospect Colt Emerson and place utilityman Brendan Donovan on IL
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Dodgers think Roki Sasaki is finally on his way to realizing his potential after dominating Angels
Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark has 21 points with 10 assists to lead Fever to 89-78 win over Storm

Top Clips

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Sheets jumps on first pitch to put Padres up early
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Mariners call up No. 6 overall prospect Emerson
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Thomas on final round surge: I was ‘pissed off’

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Watch Now

Sheets takes Kirby deep for second HR of game

May 17, 2026 08:52 PM
After ambushing George Kirby's first-pitch offering for a solo shot in the first, Gavin Sheets got the best of him once more with a long two-run home run in the sixth.

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