Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2025:

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION CHAMPION April 24-27 The Chevron Championship Club at Carlton Woods

The Woodlands, Texas Mao Saigo May 29-June 1 U.S. Women’s Open Erin Hills

Erin, Wisconsin TBD (Yuka Saso defending) June 19-22 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco

Frisco, Texas TBD (Amy Yang defending) July 10-13 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France TBD (Ayaka Furue defending) July 31-Aug. 3 AIG Women’s Open Royal Porthcawl

Porthcawl, Wales TBD (Lydia Ko defending) Nov. 20-23 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburón Golf Club

Naples, Florida TBD (Jeeno Thitikul defending)