Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
Published May 1, 2025 09:59 AM
Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2025:
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|CHAMPION
|April 24-27
|The Chevron Championship
|
Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas
|Mao Saigo
|May 29-June 1
|U.S. Women’s Open
|
Erin Hills
Erin, Wisconsin
|TBD (Yuka Saso defending)
|June 19-22
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|
Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|TBD (Amy Yang defending)
|July 10-13
|The Amundi Evian Championship
|
Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
|TBD (Ayaka Furue defending)
|July 31-Aug. 3
|AIG Women’s Open
|
Royal Porthcawl
Porthcawl, Wales
|TBD (Lydia Ko defending)
|Nov. 20-23
|CME Group Tour Championship
|
Tiburón Golf Club
Naples, Florida
|TBD (Jeeno Thitikul defending)