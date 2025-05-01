 Skip navigation
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

  
Published May 1, 2025 09:59 AM

Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2025:

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION CHAMPION
April 24-27 The Chevron Championship Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas 		Mao Saigo
May 29-June 1 U.S. Women’s Open Erin Hills
Erin, Wisconsin 		TBD (Yuka Saso defending)
June 19-22 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas 		TBD (Amy Yang defending)
July 10-13 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France 		TBD (Ayaka Furue defending)
July 31-Aug. 3 AIG Women’s Open Royal Porthcawl
Porthcawl, Wales 		TBD (Lydia Ko defending)
Nov. 20-23 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburón Golf Club
Naples, Florida 		TBD (Jeeno Thitikul defending)