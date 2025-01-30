How to watch Ipswich vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Premier League’s two bottom teams meet at Portman Road on Saturday with both Ipswich and Southampton desperate for a win.

WATCH – Ipswich v Southampton

The Tractor Boys have lost three in a row and five of their last seven, with hammerings at home to Man City (6-0) and at Liverpool (4-1) in their last two outings. Still, Kieran McKenna’s side are in touching distance of safety as they sit just one point behind Leicester City who climbed out of the relegation zone last weekend. Ipswich are right in the hunt for survival and know this home game against struggling Southampton is absolutely must-win if they’re going to stay up.

Southampton have lost all six Premier League games since Ivan Juric arrived to replace Russell Martin but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Saints have totally changed their playing style from possession based to high-pressing and it’s working as they should’ve picked up several points under the Croatian coach. But their incredibly low confidence levels can’t see them string a 90-minute performance together. They took the lead against Newcastle last weekend but ended up losing 3-1 as a lack of quality at both ends has hampered Saints all season. They have to win this game to have any hope whatsoever of making a fist of their fight against relegation as they’re currently 11 points from safety.

How to watch Ipswich vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 1)

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Sammie Szmodics (ankle), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leif Davis (illness)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Ross Stewart (lower leg), Nathan Wood (unknown), Ryan Fraser (unknown)

Ipswich vs Southampton prediction

This feels like it will be an open, entertaining game as both teams will go for it knowing it falls into the must-win category. Expect Ipswich’s more dangerous attackers in Delap and Hutchinson to be the difference. Ipswich 3-2 Southampton.