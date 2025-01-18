How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City seek to complete a usually-straightforward double when they visit Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday.

The adverb is important this go-round because City have been anything but predictable this season, and even a visit to a struggling promoted side promises challenge.

WATCH – Ipswich v Manchester City

Ipswich Town saw a two-game run of collecting points end at home to Brighton at midweek, as the Seagulls kept ex-City forward Liam Delap and the Tractor Boys off the score sheet.

City tossed aside a two-goal lead to Brentford at midweek, ending their bid to win three-straight. Unbeaten in four, City need to get all three points before the UEFA Champions League serves as a tough appetizer to a gauntlet of a five match-run in the Premier League: home to Chelsea, away to Arsenal, home to Newcastle and Liverpool, then off to Spurs.

How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Ipswich Town team news, focus

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (loan - unable to face parent club), Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Ruben Dias (muscular), Oscar Bobb (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (foot)

Ipswich Town vs Manchester City prediction

Here’s another wild stat given City’s status as a dynasty: just one clean sheet from the Citizens since December 4. But Erling Haaland will be hitting the pitch after signing what amounts to nine-and-a-half seasons at the Etihad and it seems like he’ll be the type to deliver on the news. Ipswich Town 1-4 Man City.