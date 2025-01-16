Ipswich 0-2 Brighton: Seagulls snap streak, send Tractor Boys into bottom-three
For the first time in 54 days (nine games), Brighton have won a game of Premier League football after they eventually toppled relegation-threatened Ipswich for a 2-0 victory at Portman Road on Thursday.
Goalscorers Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter ended long droughts of their own, as they scored a PL goal for the first time in 9 and 15 appearances, respectively. Fabian Huerzler’s side hadn’t won in the league since Nov. 23 but still lingers on the outskirts of the European race thanks to five draws during their barren run. With 31 points from 21 games, Brighton sit 9th in the table, just four point behind Manchester City (6th) and Aston Villa (7th).
Ipswich (16 points - 17th), meanwhile, have slipped back into the relegation zone on goals scored. The Tractor Boys (20 goals in 21 games) have scored 11 fewer than 17th-place Wolves (level on -17 goal difference).
Player ratings - Ipswich vs Brighton
What’s next?
- Manchester United vs Brighton — Sunday, 9 am ET
- Ipswich vs Manchester City — Sunday, 11:30 am ET
Ipswich vs Brighton live updates
Ipswich vs Brighton live score: 0-2
Goalscorers: Kaoru Mitoma (59'), Georginio Rutter (82')
GOAL! Ipswich 0-2 Brighton: Rutter hooks home from a corner kick (82')
GOAL! Ipswich 0-1 Brighton: Mitoma fits his finish through traffic (59')
Ipswich starting lineup
Walton - Burns, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis - Hutchinson, Philips, Cajuste, Broadhead - Delap
Brighton starting lineup
Verbruggen - Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan - Baleba, Ayari, O’Riley - Adingra, Mitoma, Pedro
The Tractor Boys won their FA Cup match on Sunday — 3-0 over Bristol Rovers — a win that came on the heels of a defeat of Chelsea and draw at Fulham. Ipswich’s 16 points are behind 17th-place Wolves on goal differential and one behind Everton before those two sides play their Wednesday fixtures.
The visitors have not won a Premier League game since November 23, but they haven’t lose many either. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have six draws and two losses in their last eight league outings. They are, however, happy to build on a 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich City at the weekend, and a win can make the Seagulls unbeaten in six matches. A win or a draw will also put them back in the top half, as Brighton’s 28 points are behind Brentford on goal differential and two back of ninth-place Fulham.
Ipswich Town team news, focus
OUT: Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Omari Hutchinson (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee)
Brighton team news, focus
OUT: Igor Julio (hamstring, Diego Gomez (fitness), James Milner (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Mats Wieffer (knock), Jack Hinshelwood (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (illness), Yankuba Minteh (other), Georginio Rutter (other)
Ipswich Town vs Brighton prediction
The Seagulls injury list remains long, made even worse by several attackers less than 100 percent including star Joao Pedro and change-of-pace men Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh. Ipswich are also missing a key component in Omari Hutchinson, but Liam Delap gives them a chance to score in every game. May the good times continue? Ipswich 1-1 Brighton.